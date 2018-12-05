25 Best Hipster Gifts: The Ultimate Christmas List

Environmentally conscious, spiritually centered and socially savvy, hipsters savor some simplicity from the past, but they’re also the people who like things before they’re cool, so they’re most definitely today’s trendsetters. Here’s our ultimate guide to the Best Hipster Gifts.
Pure Copper Lotus Rain Chain
Beautiful copper rain chains are the perfect addition to any hipster house. With this 8.5 foot pure copper lotus flower chain, they can turn their dumpy downspout into a weather water feature. They efficiently capture and transport water from the gutter to the ground. These copper rain chains will stay beautiful for years and as they patina, their looks will evolve. The Cacading Leaves copper rain chain is another beautiful design that's still in stock and available for Christmas delivery.
If water capture and storage is a priority for your giftee, a cistern or rain saving barrel is also a great gift that can keep the garden watered when shortages occur.
BioLite Basecamp Wood Burning Stove System
Turning fire into electricity is totally remarkable, but this wood burning base camp stove does the deed. Excess heat is converted into electricity and stored in the integrated 2200mAh Lithium ion battery, which can be used later to charge phones and devices while your favorite hipster is off the grid. The power bank features USB outputs, and has a smart LED dashboard that monitors power use and storage levels.
But we're talking cooking with this wood stove as well. The grill surface can accommodate up to eight burgers, and with the flip of a switch, they can convert dissipated heat for grilling to direct heat for pot boiling. Genius. With a simple addition of the BioLite Pizza Dome, they can create seriously delicious wood-fired pizzas on the patio or wherever they're camped.
Opal Dagger Stud Earrings
These hipster earrings are subtle, yet seriously stylish. Dagger shaped opals are bezel set in these stainless steel studs that have been dipped in pure 14k gold. The fiery opals are known for their power to stimulate creativity and originality, encouraging independent spirits like theirs to do great things. And these are another of those gifts inspired by philanthropy.
When you purchase these earrings, Benevolence LA donates ten percent of all profits to provide clean water for a refugee camp in Tanzania through their charity partner, Water Missions. That makes this a hipster gift indeed. If you're shopping for a person with double piercings, snag the round opal studs to pair up with the dagger shaped earrings for a cool combination that delivers even more to the cause of clean water.
Northern Brewer One Gallon Craft Beer Making Starter Kit
This craft beer making kit comes with everything you'll need to make a west-coast style IPA to perfection. With hefty straightforward malt and some serious hops on the back end, this brew will impress any crowd of serious craft brew enthusiasts. It comes complete with a one gallon fermentation jug with cap and airlock, a mini auto-siphon and tubing, bottle filler, bottle capper and pry-off caps, cleanser, and The Plinian Legacy recipe kit.
The five gallon Block Part Amber Kit amps beer making up a notch and it includes a stainless steel brew kettle and 6.5 gallon fermenter along with the necessaries to fill 80 bottles of beer to share with friends and family. The Limited Edition Fresh Squished IPA kit includes a hilarious instructional DVD that makes brewing seriously simple.
Skechers BOBS Women’s Plush-Wag Party Flat
Hipsters love rescue dogs, so the hipster woman on your list is especially going to love these pooch printed party flats for more than just their good looks. (Although they do look outstanding!) For every pair of SKECHER BOBS purchased, a portion of the proceeds goes to help support animals shelters that care for these pups. The flexible rubber sole and memory foam footbed make her feet feel pampered, and this simple shoe design is quite frankly, adorable.
Got a cat lover you want to impress? This pair of Cat Attack BOBS is ridiculously cute, and again, SKECHERS adds that philanthropy element to your gift by donating to shelter care for cats.
Deluxe Cold Brew Iced Coffee Maker
For smooth and rich flavor with less acidity, it's pretty hard to beat some delicious cold brew coffee. This cool cold brew coffee maker features a fine mesh inner filter to keep grounds out of their cup or glass. Big enough to make four full servings with your hipster's preferred roast, the BPA-Free Tritan pitcher features an airtight lid and non-slip silicone handle, and it's sized to fit in most standard refrigerator doors. In fact, Tritan plastic is so strong, it can even withstand super hot temperatures just in case your giftee is in the mood for some hot brew.
Viking Revolution Ultimate Beard Grooming Kit
An ideal gift for the beard whisperer on your list, the ultimate beard care kit from Viking Revolution ensures his facial fuzz stays looking sharp and well tended 24/7. Packaged in a sweet metal gift box, this set comes with a sandalwood dual sided comb as well as a boar's hair beard brush for smoothing through the organic beard oils and balms that come with. The super sharp scissors make quick trims a breeze, and this kit even comes with an eBook with tips for grooming success.
If you're shopping on a budget, the Viking Revolution beard wash and conditioner set is less than $15. They get rid of beard dandruff by keeping skin soothed and happy underneath.
Humble House Fermentation Crock
For hipsters, health and happiness go hand in hand. They know the science and theory behind fermented foods and why they're good for the gut. They also really like to make their own stuff. This cool two liter fermentation crock is perfect for pickles, kimchi and sauerkraut. Made of of thick ceramic, it's finished with a lead and cadmium-free glaze. It comes with fermentation weights which are key to the process of getting vegetables to break down properly.
A Sauerkraut Pounder makes tamping down cabbage for kraut or kimchi much easier, but you can also ferment all kinds of veggies besides cabbage, and this book shows you how.
Storm Glass Weather Station
This Nordic style storm glass was used in the nineteenth century to accurately predict the weather. It's popular today for both it's fascinating beauty and mesmerizing way of predicting coming storms and weather systems. The sealed glass container is filled with a transparent solution of several chemicals. According to changes in external temperature and weather, different types of crystals will appear in the bottle. It sits on a wooden stand to add a cool decor touch to any room.
Another beautiful weather prediction tool is the Galileo Thermometer and Fitzroy Storm Glass Weather Predictor. Multi-colored glass spheres tell you the temperature inside, while the storm glass hints at what's happening outdoors.
Audio-Technica Wireless Turntable & Speaker System
Vintage vinyl is on most hipsters' wish lists, but many don't have sound systems with turntables. That's when this wireless Bluetooth enabled turntable and speaker system might make the perfect hipster gift. With two speeds - 33-1/3 and 45 RPM for LPs and singles, it can also connect to any wired sound system they have. The belt-drive design isolates the platter from motor vibrations, which means they'll enjoy increased clarity and high-fidelity audio.
The more budget friendly Victrola turntable comes in its own stow and go suitcase. It has three speeds, built in Bluetooth speakers and comes in at wallet winning price of just $42. Since that's such a deal, you might want to purchase some vinyl here to start or add to their music collection.
Vintage Bicycle Canvas Prints
Ah, hipsters have a thing about bikes, especially theirs. This classic set of canvas prints features a rusty steed resting along a wall. When it comes to great home decor gifts, this set of five prints makes a cool grouping for a living room or office. These flower basket bike prints would look great with French country decor. And this set of six sepia tone vintage bike prints are great for the office or a those with more a minimalist decorating style.
Cruzy Kuzy Leather Bike Cup Holder
Our Review
Made from 100 percent full grain leather, rustic brass rivets and buckles ensure it's long life on the handlebars of their trusty two-wheeled steed. Of course if they're mounting a super spendy roadie every day, they might prefer the aerodynamic design of the Portland Design Works Bar-Ista Coffee Cup Holder instead.
Volkswagen T1 Camper Van Lunch Bag
Our Review
Since they'll likely stop for their customary triple shot vanilla latte on their way to the office, you might want to grab them this insulated VW commuter mug to keep it hot.
Indoor Herb Garden Starter Kit
Our Review
For a more Zen like gardening experience, the Bonsai tree starter kit is another fun gift idea.
Vans Slip-on Core Classics
Our Review
Get this classic pair of Vans in colors and patterns from animal prints to superheroes. Find all the choices here.
Mixology 15 Piece Bartender Kit
Our Review
Tree of Life Healing Prayer Bead Bracelet
Our Review
This mala can be found with turquoise beads and an OM budha charm, or lava rock with a lotus flower charm. They're great gifts for men and women alike.
Bewell Men’s Wooden Watch
Our Review
Mason Jar Kitchen Canister Set
Our Review
The mason jar utensil holder is another cool gift idea, and it comes in four color options to match any kitchen decor. You can even get cute mason jar salt and pepper shakers for your hipster's table.
Beard Scale Men’s T-Shirt
Our Review
Brita Large Everyday Water Pitcher
Our Review
Grab your hipsters a couple of stainless steel insulated bottles that will keep water cold up to 24 hours, so they're never tempted to buy the disposable kind, except for in an emergency.
Marino Men’s Fun Dress Socks
Our Review
For the woman hipster on your gift list, perhaps some snarky socks would be a more appropriate choice. These delicate flower socks are some of our faves, as are these carpe diem socks.
Kentucky Bourbon Whiskey Soap
Our Review
Beer soap is another fun gift idea, and this Vanilla Porter scented soap is made with real beer and other natural ingredients like orange peel and oats. Because beer is rich in vitamins, minerals and antioxidants, it makes sense that it's also an ideal skincare treatment.
Keep your hipster's lips in the best condition with this Bourbon Lip Balm. It's infused with lip loving shea butter, cocoa butter, aloe butter, hemp oil and zinc oxide, to keep your kisser safe from the sun's harmful UV rays. And yes, it does indeed have a bourbon scent and taste.
Quotable Candles Peace Candle
Our Review
The Chesapeake Bay Peace Candle is made from very hipster soy wax, and is scented with cashmere and jasmine. The cool wooden topper keeps it looking good between lightings.
Taking the peace theme to heart, the Candellana Candles Peace Candle is in the actual shape of a hand giving the peace sign. It features wicks in each of the two fingers.
How to Spot a Hipster
Our Review
For a snarkier take on those hipster trendsetters, Hipster Animals: A Field Guide is a gut-busting parody on hipster lifestyles, mating habits and more.
