Betty ‘Betsy’ Hemp: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Betty ‘Betsy’ Hemp, 39, of Middlebrook, Virginia, has been charged with animal cruelty after police allege she shot, killed and dumped the bodies of six puppies a few days before Christmas.

Hemp, who is reported to be a dog breeder, or at least she has sold dogs online and locally, is facing six felony and six misdemeanor charges.

She was released on an unsecured $2,500 bond.

People are outraged. On sheriff’s office Facebook posts, there are tens of thousands of comments and shares.

Here’s what you need to know:

1. Three Days Before Christmas, the Augusta County Sheriff Posted to Facebook Asking For Help in Finding The Person Who Shot & Dumped the Bodies of Six Puppies

The overwhelming and vast majority of comments demanded that once the person was caught, they should be prosecuted to the full extent of the law. And worse. And folks did not hold back in their suggestions of how the culprit should be dealt with, even though they were posting on a law enforcement Facebook page. Like calls for her to be executed, stoned, tied to a tree without water and the like.

On Dec. 22, the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office took to Facebook to ask for the community’s help in its “animal cruelty investigation.”

“On December 22, 2018, members of the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office and Augusta County Animal Control were dispatched to the 200 Block of Troxel Gap Rd, Middlebrook, for the report of six (6) dogs that had been shot and killed.

“Deputies discovered the deceased hounds, discarded over a steep embankment, with apparent gun shots wounds. Their estimated age was between four to six months.”

“Anyone with information concerning this investigation is asked to please contact Deputy C. R. Hartman with Augusta County Sheriff’s Office at 540-245-5333 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-322-2017.”

That Facebook post lit up, but less with tips than outrage, some of it threatening.

2. Five Days Later, Betty ‘Betsy’ Hemp Was Charged & Released in Connection With the Puppy Killings

On Dec. 27, Hemp, 39, was arrested in connection with the six puppies that were found shot to death. The dogs were estimated to be four to six months old, police said.

Hemp was charged with 6 counts of animal cruelty, felonies, and 6 counts of illegal dumping, misdemeanors.

She was processed and released on a $2,500 unsecured bond.

Police said they would provide “no further information” in the statement posted to social media.

The Virginia Code demands that any person who “…willfully inflicts inhumane injury or pain …and (ii) as a direct result causes the death of such dog … is guilty of a Class 6 felony.”

Many were angered that Hemp was released, and on what some said was a too-low bond.

“Released on cheap, unsecured bond, only to go home where other animals reside??!!”

“Released??!!!! Wtf!!!! Should be no bond for such cruelty!!!

“I can’t believe they let her go on such a cheap bond that’s not right she needs to be drug into the wolf’s den and beaten and left for the wolves to eat!!!!”

“Ridiculous shouldn’t even be allowed to bail out. Just proof the system is broken. Yes they aren’t humans but they are a life and she should be punished for their lives and not allowed to see daylight for a long time. Sickened.”

3. Hemp is Reported to be a Dog Breeder or Dog-Seller as Posted on her Facebook Page, Which She Deleted

A number of people have posted on social media that Hemp is a breeder. She is at the very least, a dog seller based pn internet postings. A number of images and descriptions of dogs for sale by Hemp have been shared. And there are a number of posts from people who claim to have purchased dogs from her.

“I bought a Shih Tzu from her in November . He’s almost 4 months old .. so glad I got him”

A cursory online search of any record of Hemp being a licensed dog breeder found no confirmation of that. Many local residents, however, have posted images of her selling puppies including Shih Tzu and Beagles. Heavy could not confirm these were Hemp’s Facebook accounts. Her Facebook page has been shuttered. Some claim that her dog business was an illegal one but she has not been charged with operating a breeding operation without proper credentials, or at least not according to searchable online records. yet, anyway, if in fact the allegation of her illegally selling dogs pans out.

4. Outrage & Threats Are Flying on Facebook & Hemp Herself Said She Was Being ‘Stalked’ Before Deleting Her Facebook

A woman who commented about Hemp on Facebook ended up with a comment from Hemp herself, albeit before she shuttered her social media.

“Your life must be really boring. Cuz all you have done is stalk me an commented on ever post you can find about me. The sad part is that your life is that miserable. The only thing you have to do all day long is talk crap about me on fb. You should really get a life…”

Hemp’s sons, who have the surname Cross, have been accused of making threats to people who have shared negative, and also threatening in some cases, comments on Facebook. Police are said to be investigating. In the meantime, one family member has pleaded with people to reserve judgment.

“Everybody is entitled to their opinion!! But all of y all are making all of these comments not thinking about the affect they have on her,her kids or her family!! Being accused of something doesn’t make you guilty!! Everybody acting like yall,are holy!! People make mistakes!! And if someone in your family did something wrong would you want people to be making comments like this!! NO YOU WOULDN’T!! So stop n think about it!!!”

April Hemp Welch’s comment was left on the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page and has received its share of support and pushback. Even the girlfriend of Hemp’s so is involved in the war on social over Hemp’s alleged actions.

Hemp’s son’s girlfriend appears to admit that Hemp killed the puppies: “…because I’m not defending Betsy! For the 1,000 time! None of you listen. I repeat over and over that what she did is disgusting, yes. I know! I’m talking about my boyfriend. Not his mom.”

5. A Petition Has Been Created to Demand Hemp is Prosecuted. But Not Everyone is Condemning Her

A Change.org petition to ensure Hemp is prosecuted to the “fullest extent fo the law” was begun Saturday Dec. 29. It has nearly 4,000 signatures.

“We are petitioning that Tim Martin, Commonwealth‘s Attorney prosecute Betty “Betsy” Hemp to the fullest extent of the law (no plea deals) for shooting and then dumping 6 puppies, under 6 months old, that were in her care. Ms. Hemp and her son are known dog breeders. We are further requesting that the judge order that all animals in their care be immediately surrendered to the County. Take a stand to show that animal cruelty will not be tolerated in Augusta County VA or anywhere across the US.”

And some have taken to social media to demonstrate how a ‘call to action’ in this case might be helpful in ensuring Hemp is prosecuted.

“CALL TO ACTION!🐾🐾🐾 I know that many of you were deeply disturbed to learn of the case recently where several puppies were found discarded over an embankment in Augusta County, VA, after having apparently been shot & killed.

Many of you are angry, sad, and feeling helpless.

But today I bring to you a way to focus your energy for positive. We need to unite our voices & send a clear message to the prosecuting attorneys in the Commonwealth’s Attorney office of Augusta County.

We need to be CIVIL with our messages. Please do not include inflammatory language, name calling, or anything that would otherwise cause your message to be discarded.”

Hemp, who also owns a lawn service business called Betsy’s Lawn Service & More, was supported by some people who know her and caution that she should not be found guilty before all the facts are in.

“She was a nice lady age was a hard worker she use to do my lawn work did an awesome job… I don’t think criticism is ok I think we need to pray for her there was a reason she did it we don’t know y we all do wrong and we don’t put it on social media half of these people probably go to church on Sunday and comes straight out the door and talks about every body in church I’m not here to judge only God can I love animals and rescue animals but I’m not gonna criticize her that’s not the kind of person I am I will be praying for u Betsy. God Bless.”

“Good for you. I’m not gonna find a new lawn care service she did me a favor I am a mother of 5 foster kids she helped me a lot I don’t judge till I hear all the facts her dad died in a car wreck recently no body cares about that they just look at the bad that’s y the world is the way it is today people like u judging before facts we as people have right to speak but not the right to judge we need to pray for people like her but instead we criticize instead I guess I’m not like the rest of this world….I’m not saying what she did is right but we all criticize …”