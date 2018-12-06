Blake Dickey & Hunter Hill Accused of Justin McKinney Killing

Blake Dickey and Hunter Hill, both 15, are facing murder charges in the shooting death of a 33-year-old friend. A press release from the Georgia Bureau of Investigation says that just after midnight on December 4, deputies from the Fannin County Sheriff’s Office were called out to a home in the town of Morganton, about 100 miles north of Atlanta. There, they found the body of Justin McKinney, 33. He had been shot dead. A woman was also found at the scene, Anna Franklin, 35. She had been shot and was rushed to a local hospital where she is in stable condition. Franklin was the person who called 911.

The two teenagers were arrested later that day, authorities said. Speaking to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, a GBI spokesperson, Nelly Miles, said that the two teenagers were friends with McKinney. When asked about a motive, Miles said the motive “is part of the active case and not being released at this point.” Both teens, who live in Blairsville, Georgia, are being held at Elbert Shaw Regional Youth Detention Center. Additional charges could be forthcoming in the case. Authorities said that there were no signs of forced entry to McKinney’s home.

Dickey & Hill Showed Up for School the Day After the Shooting ‘As if Nothing Happened’

Dickey and Hill both showed up for school at Fannin County High Schoo on the morning of December 4, reports Fox Atlanta. The station’s report says that the pair attended classes “as if nothing had happened.” Speaking to Fox Atlanta, junior Madison Mitchum said, “I think it is kinda scary especially since they go to our school. I think it’s just a scary thought that this happened the day before and then they came into school.”

A neighbor of McKinney’s, Carley Sisson, told WSBTV, “It’s terrifying to know what happened around here.” Another, Jennifer Woodards, said, “It’s sad. They’re so young.”

Hill’s arrest report gives him an occupation of construction and gives his father, Jeff Hill, as his next of kin and employer. Dickey’s gives his full name as Stephen Blake Dickey. No next of kin or occupation is listed on Dickey’s arrest report.

