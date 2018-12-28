Bre Payton: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Bre Payton is a staff writer for the Federalist, a conservative online magazine based in Washington, D.C. She is recognized nationwide for appearances on networks including Fox News, MSNBC and CNN.

26-year-old Payton is fighting for her life and her friends and family are asking for prayers. While in southern California over the holidays, she fell sick and was rushed to a hospital in San Diego.

The young journalist is in a coma. Doctors say she could be suffering from meningitis.

1. Payton’s Friend Found Her Unconscious on December 27

Bre Payton fell ill in San Diego. Her friend, Morgan Murtaugh, shared what happened in a Twitter message on December 28: "24 hours ago I found my friend unconscious and called 911. She's been in a coma since and really needs a miracle right now. Please, if you're religious at all, send prayers this way. We really need them."

Bre Payton fell ill in San Diego. Her friend, Morgan Murtaugh, shared what happened in a Twitter message on December 28: “24 hours ago I found my friend unconscious and called 911. She’s been in a coma since and really needs a miracle right now. Please, if you’re religious at all, send prayers this way. We really need them.”

Murtaugh told emergency responders that Payton appeared to be barely breathing.

Liz Wheeler, the host of "Tipping Point" on One America News Network, shared on Twitter that Payton "was in San Diego guest hosting my show when she suddenly got very sick." Wheeler also shared a prayer for Payton's swift recovery.

Liz Wheeler, the host of “Tipping Point” on One America News Network, shared on Twitter that Payton “was in San Diego guest hosting my show when she suddenly got very sick.” Wheeler also shared a prayer for Payton’s swift recovery.

2. Doctors Say Payton Has the H1N1 Flu & Possibly Meningitis, According to Information Shared on a Caring Bridge Page for Payton

A page was launched for Payton on Caring Bridge to raise awareness about her condition. It included the following information about her condition:

“Bre was taken to the hospital where she was admitted to the ICU, sedated & intubated, and doctors began working up a diagnosis. After a CT scan and hours of testing, they have determined she has the H1N1 flu and possibly meningitis. The doctors are concerned that her neurological signs are not great at this point and have informed us the next 24-48 hours are going to be critical for her.”

You can leave a message by visiting Payton’s page on Caring Bridge here.

It’s important to note the page is not a fundraising site. Donations go to Caring Bridge, not the Payton family. We have reached out to the Federalist about how people can help Payton; check back for updates.

3. Payton’s Colleagues Took to Social Media to Express Well-Wishes for the Young Reporter

I am asking you all to pray this morning for our own @Bre_payton, who is battling a horrible and sudden medical condition.https://t.co/rXtJvlskWR — Ben Domenech (@bdomenech) December 28, 2018

Bre Payton’s condition has been shared rapidly as her colleagues post well-wishes on social media. The Federalist’s co-founder Ben Domenech posted a link to the fundraising website with the message, “I am asking you all to pray this morning for our own @Bre_payton, who is battling a horrible and sudden medical condition.”

The site's other co-founder, Sean Davis, tweeted "Please pray for our dear @Bre_payton and her family" and has been retweeting messages of support from other colleagues.

The site’s other co-founder, Sean Davis, tweeted “Please pray for our dear @Bre_payton and her family” and has been retweeting messages of support from other colleagues.

Federalist contributor Kelsey Harkness wrote, "Everyone, please pray for @Bre_payton. She needs a miracle right now. One of the strongest, most genuine women I know."

Federalist contributor Kelsey Harkness wrote, “Everyone, please pray for @Bre_payton. She needs a miracle right now. One of the strongest, most genuine women I know.”

Wall Street Journal columnist Peggy Noonan shared Ben Domenech’s post and included the message “Prayers up.”

Meghan McCain tweeted, "I am asking all of you to pray for our friend @Bre_payton and her family and send them as much possible love and strength that you have."

Meghan McCain tweeted, “I am asking all of you to pray for our friend @Bre_payton and her family and send them as much possible love and strength that you have.”

4. Bre Payton Began Reporting Professionally While Still a College Student

Bre Payton earned a bachelor’s degree in political journalism from Patrick Henry College in Purcellville, Virginia. She graduated in 2015, according to her Linkedin profile.

While still in school, Payton began writing for professional organizations. In 2012, she served as a freelance writer for World Magazine.

Payton began working for Watchdog.org in May of 2013 as a reporter, with a focus on government and politics. In 2014, she became a national education reporter for the site.

Payton also honed her social media skills while earning her college degree. She served as a Social Media Coordinator for Patrick Henry College in 2013. Payton explained on her Linkedin profile that she “managed all of PHC’s social media accounts and coordinated projects that engaged current and prospective students as well as the general public.” She also wrote articles about campus events.

Payton is a California native and went to Western Christian High school. A 2015 profile published on Patrick Henry College’s website described Payton as such: “She’s striking; her Valley Girl accent adds an unexpected tension to a dry sense of humor and she carries her­self with Californian nonchalance. While she’s not always sure of herself, she’s al­ways succeeded due to hard work and an appreciation for opportunities that come her way.”

5. Payton is Based in Washington, D.C. & Frequently Appears on Camera

Bre Payton joined the Federalist as a staff writer in June 2015. In that time, she has had the opportunity to show her range as a writer. Her staff bio states that Payton has “written on subjects ranging from Kanye West to Supreme Court rulings, to 2016 and breaking news.” She is based in Washington, D.C.

Tune in to @OANN tonight at 9 pm ET where I’ll be filling in as guest host for @Liz_Wheeler on Tipping Point! pic.twitter.com/VcWopg6q4J — Bre Payton (@Bre_payton) December 7, 2018

In addition to being a writer, Payton has frequently appeared on television. She has been a guest on Fox News, CNN, MSNBC, NPR, and the BBC. She has also filled in as an anchor on One America News Network. Payton shared a photo on December 7 from behind the anchor guest, which you can see above. She filled in for Liz Wheeler on the program Tipping Point.

