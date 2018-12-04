Brianna Nicole Stanley: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Brianna Nicole Stanley is a former North Carolina teacher charged with sexually assaulting a 12-year-old student, WBTW reports.

Stanley, a 23-year-old North Carolina native, resigned from her position at Carver Middle School after her arrest Friday. She remains in custody and is facing several charges.

Here’s what you need to know:

1. A Parent Alerted the School About Brianna Nicole Stanley’s ‘Inappropriate’ Relationship’

The Scotland County School District issued a statement revealing that a parent contacted administrators with “concerns about a potentially inappropriate relationship” between Stanley and a student.

The school contacted the police and launched an investigation, WBTW reported

2. She Resigned From Her Posiition at the School After Police Searched Her Home

Stanley resigned for her position at Carver Middle School after police executed a search warrant at her home in Laurel Hill and arrested her over a report by the Scotland County Board of Education “alleging an inappropriate relationship between a teacher and a minor child whom was a student of the defendant at the time these incidents allegedly occurred.”

According to her Facebook page, Stanley was a science teacher. She lives in Laurinburg, North Carolina, and is a graduate of Scotland High School. She studied biology at the University of North Carolina at Pembroke. She has also worked as a dance teacher.

3. Stanley Is Being Held on $2.5 Million Bail

Stanley was charged with three counts of felony statutory sex offense against a child less than 13, five counts of felony indecent liberties with a student by a teacher, five counts of felony sexual activity by a teacher, and one count of felony third-degree child exploitation related to child pornography.

She is being held at the Scotland County Detention Center on a $2.5 million bond.

4. The Police Department Took Down a Facebook Post About Her Arrest Because of Replies Attacking the Victim’s ‘Character, Truthfulness & Overall Reputation’

The Scotland County Detective Division announced over the weekend that Stanley was arrested but were forced to take down the post.

Officials issued a statement on the page saying the post was taken down because some of the comments were “sexually charged or explicit” and attacked the “child’s character, truthfulness and overall reputation.”

Officials said the post was removed “to protect the dignity and safety of the minor child involved.”

“The purpose of making arrest posts is for information sharing. That post, in particular, was viewed more than 22,000 times and shared more than 300 (times),” officials said. “Our agency will always place the safety, security, emotional and overall well being of our victims as top of our priorities, especially when they are minor children.”

5. School District Officials Say They’re ‘Devastated by the Allegations’

The Scotland County School District said in a statement Friday:

Early this week a parent contacted the Scotland County Schools administration with concerns about a potentially inappropriate relationship between a teacher and student at Carver Middle School. The teacher was immediately removed from the classroom and an investigation commenced. The school system also contacted law enforcement. The teacher submitted her resignation on Thursday, while the investigation was still ongoing. Also on Thursday, the school system received evidence of possible criminal misconduct by the teacher. This was immediately shared with the Sheriff’s Department and we have been informed that on Friday morning, the teacher was arrested. The school system is devastated by the allegations of this serious breach of trust by an employee. Our focus now is on supporting our students and supporting law enforcement in their investigation. Because this is an ongoing criminal investigation, the school system will not have further comment at this time.

