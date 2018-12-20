Calgary Airport Active Shooter Report: No Shooter, Police Confirm

Calgary Airport is currently on lockdown after an “incident.” However, police have confirmed that there is no active shooter, though they have not specified what the source of the lockdown was.

At 4:27 p.m. eastern time, the official Twitter account for Calgary International Airport further confirmed that no shooter was in the terminal, writing, “We can confirm after @ CalgaryPolice‘s investigation that there is no threat as a result of the reports. Some areas of the International Terminal Building are still under lock down. We will resume regular operations as quickly as possible.”

Here’s what you need to know:

Reports of an Active Shooter in the International Terminal at Calgary Airport Began at Approximately Four in the Afternoon, Eastern Time

Via the airport’s official Twitter account, a lockdown was confirmed at 4:08 p.m., eastern time. The announcement read, “We’re aware of reports of an incident in the International Terminal Building resulting in the lock down of CBSA. @ CalgaryPolice is responding. We will provide updates as they’re available.”

Toronto reporter Chris Pangilinan tweeted on the incident, “Calgary Police tell CP24 that it was reported that a rifle might have been seen at Calgary airport. However, it might be a musical instrument that might have belonged to a travelling band.”

Singer and songwriter Lindsay Ell confirmed that she was at the scene of the lockdown, among others: