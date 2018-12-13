Cameron Sterling: Alton Sterling’s Son Charged With Child Rape

Cameron Sterling, the son of Alton Sterling, was charged with raping an 8-year-old child, The Advocate reports.

Cameron Sterling is Accused of Raping an 8-Year-Old Child

The 18-year-old son of Alton Sterling is accused of raping an 8-year-old boy while he was babysitting the child last weekend, according to Baton Rouge Police. https://t.co/oAOs72dwzT — The Advocate (@theadvocatebr) December 13, 2018

Starling, 18, is accused of taking the child into a room and raping the child while the door was locked.

Baton Rouge Police say that the mother of the child asked Sterling what happened but he denied any wrongdoing. According to the report, Sterling told her he had “some type of episode at the time,” per the police warrant.

Sterling was charged with first-degree rape and booked into Parish Prison.

His bond has not been set.

Cameron Sterling’s Father, Alton, Was Killed by Police in 2016

Sterling’s father Alton was shot dead by two white Baton Rouge police officers in 2016. The shooting, which was caught on video, triggered weeks of protests.

After the shooting, his mother said that he had to see his father die on television.

“He had to watch this, as this was put all over the outlets,” Quinyetta McMillan said. “As a mother I have now been forced to raise a son who is going to remember what happened to his father.”

Sterling was the oldest of the man’s five children.

“They were a very close father-and-son and my brother was very good to him. Only last week Cameron took his daddy to the movies for his birthday; they were always hanging out,” McMillan told the Daily Mail. “It has been very tough on Cameron. He saw the first video of his father dying and it hit him bad. He hasn’t seen the second video and he is in a bad way.”

Cameron Sterling Called for Nonviolence After Father’s Death

Cameron made headlines himself when a video of him pleading for peaceful protests went viral.

“I feel that people in general, no matter what their race is, should come together as one united family,” Cameron said. “There should be no more arguments, disagreements, violence, crimes. … Everyone should come together as one united family.”

“I want everyone to protest the right way. Protest with peace, not guns, not drugs, not alcohol, not violence,” he added.

President Obama Spoke With Cameron Sterling on Live TV After Shooting

Former President Barack Obama spoke with Cameron Sterling during a town hall on race and policing.

“I don’t know anybody who wants to see the kinds of deaths that we’ve seen over the past week,” Obama told Sterling (Another black man, Philando Castile, was shot by a police officer in Minnesota the same week as Sterling’s father).

“In communities all across the country, there is real concern about making sure that interactions between police and community don’t result in death, and nobody wishes that more than police officers themselves,” Obama said. “Because when you talk to those police officers who have, whether justified or not, whatever the findings have ended up killing somebody. It shatters them too.”