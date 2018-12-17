Carmelo Anthony News: Portland Trail Blazers, Melo Is ‘Interesting’ Says Expert

Could Carmelo Anthony find a home with the Portland Trail Blazers?

“Portland is an interesting question,” NBA insider Chris Sheridan told me on the Scoop B Radio Podcast.

“They have one the best back courts in the West with C.J. [McCollum] and Damien [Lillard] and they have good players around them.

The third overall pick in the 2003 draft, Anthony’s last appearance with the Houston Rockets came in a blowout loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder on Nov. 8.

Things didn’t work out in Houston.

“Carmelo had a tremendous approach during his time with the Rockets and accepted every role head coach Mike D’Antoni gave him,” Houston Rockets GM Daryl Morey said in a released statement last month.

“The fit we envisioned when Carmelo chose to sign with the Rockets has not materialized, therefore we thought it was best to move on as any other outcome would have been unfair to him.”

A ten-time NBA All Star, Anthony signed with the Houston Rockets this summer after clearing waivers in the trade that shipped him from the Oklahoma City Thunder the Atlanta Hawks.

But this Melo in Portland thing is interesting. “Is Melo going to come off the bench,” asked Sheridan.

“Or is he going to start? He’s definitely good enough to be a NBA starter, but he maybe better as a scorer off the bench.”

The Philadelphia 76ers also would be an interesting landing spot for Anthony. “The Sixers would give it a lot of consideration,” Sheridan also told me on the Scoop B Radio Podcast.

“Again Melo has to come off the bench, but yet he’s going to be expendable.”

The Sixers have a glaring need for a power forward after trading Dario Saric to Minnesota in the Jimmy Butler deal.

Carmelo Anthony has averaged 24 points, 6.5 rebounds and 3 assists in his career with the Oklahoma City Thunder, New York Knicks, Denver Nuggets and Houston Rockets.