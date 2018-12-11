Carter Ross: A Tribute to the Fallen Marine

Carter Ross was identified as one of the five Marines declared dead after being missing for several days since a midair collision off the coast of Japan.

Ross hailed from Hendersonville, Tennessee, and was a 2015 graduate of Hendersonville High School.

Here’s what you need to know:

A GoFundMe Has Been Set Up For Ross’s Family

A GoFundMe has been set up for Ross’s family to help with “any costs or needs of his family that may arise.” The campaign has already raised $3,700 towards its $5,000 goal.

The GoFundMe statement reads in part, “Anyone who knows Carter Ross would say he is an amazing person all around. Carter is a 2015 Hendersonville High School graduate. He is one of the silliest and most compassionate people you will ever meet. We are all praying and hoping for the absolute best outcome. Everyone is wishing him home soon. Updates will come as we get them. Please continue to have prayers for the family and friends closest to him.”