Charlene Thompson: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Charlene Thompson is accused of using a dangerous weapon to end an argument: grease. Police said the 61-year-old Ohio woman dumped grease on another woman during a fight, causing the victim to suffer severe burns.

It happened at a home in Mount Airy, a neighborhood in northern Cincinnati. Thompson has been charged with felonious assault.

Court records from Hamilton County, Ohio, show that Thompson has a long history of legal troubles.

1. Charlene Thompson Was Charged With Felonious Assault & Also Had Two Oustanding Warrants at the Time

The argument happened on December 2, 2018, according to court records with the Hamilton County Clerk of Courts. The online documents have been sealed, but they do provide a timeline of events.

A warrant was filed the same day. but Thompson was not arrested until December 4. She was booked into the Hamilton County Jail and was assigned a public defender.

A reporter with Fox affiliate WXIX was in the courtroom during Thompson’s initial appearance. Prosecutor David Wood asked the judge to set a high bond because “burns are some of the most devastating, painful, debilitating, long-term injuries that someone can suffer.”

Bond was set at $50,000. Thompson’s next court appearance was scheduled for December 14.

2. The Victim Suffered Severe Burns, According to Court Records

Charlene Thompson is accused of pouring grease onto another woman. Police have not publicly identified the victim or indicated the relationship between the two.

Cincinnati police said the victim suffered burns to her arms and back. Officers said the injuries were visible when they arrived on scene.

The argument took place at a home on Hawaiian Terrace in Mount Airy. Police have not shared what prompted the argument. The judge has ordered Thompson to stay away from the victim.

3. Charlene Thompson Had Two Outstanding Warrants Issued Against Her at the Time of Her Most Recent Arrest

Charlene Thompson was already facing arrests before the grease-throwing incident. Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office records show there were two outstanding warrants against her.

The two other charges were for criminal damaging or endangering. Thompson was due in court on December 18 for both of those cases.

4. Thompson Has a Lengthy Criminal Record in Hamilton County, Ohio, Including Several Cases Involving Assault

Charlene Thompson is known to law enforcement in Hamilton County, Ohio. She has a long history of legal troubles, including several incidents of assault.

In 2006, she was charged with domestic violence against her daughter. Thompson reportedly hit her over the head on Christmas Eve and was arrested that night, according to online records with the Hamilton County Clerk of Courts. The charge was dismissed on February 21, 2007.

Thompson faced another assault charge just a few months later, in June of 2007. She entered a plea and the case was dismissed.

In July of 2008, Thompson was arrested and put in the back of a squad car. Police said she kicked one of the officers and spat on the officer.

In 2016 and 2017, Thompson was accused of throwing rocks at her neighbor’s windows.

5. Thompson’s Other Arrests Include Charges Including Arson, Theft & Menacing

Charlene Thompson’s arrests expand beyond assault. For example, in 2003 she was charged with possessing illegal drug paraphernalia and disorderly conduct. In that case, court records show she was ordered to receive treatment at an outpatient center for addiction and mental health services.

On October 30, 2006, Thompson was arrested on a menacing charge. In 2012 she faced an aggravated drug possession charge that was eventually dismissed.

In July of 2007, Thompson was charged with theft. By October of 2007, the charge was dismissed. Court records also show an arson charge in 2007.