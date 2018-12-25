Is Chick-fil-A Open on Christmas Day 2018?

Chick-fil-A restaurants are not open on Christmas Day. All locations will be closed on Tuesday, December 25, 2018, and will reopen on Wednesday, December 26, at 6 a.m.

Here’s what you need to know:

The Company Released an Official Statement About its Christmas Hours

To clear up any confusion and to hopefully answer any questions about holiday hours clearly, Chick-fil-A published a blog post back in November.

“Our restaurants will be closed on Christmas Day (Tuesday, December 25) as we enjoy the gift of time spent with friends and family—we hope you have the chance to do the same. It’d be our pleasure to serve you when we reopen on Wednesday, December 26. Remember operating hours vary by restaurant,” reads a message posted on the Chick-fil-A website last month.

Chick-fil-A’s official hours are 6 a.m. to 10 p.m., but hours can vary by location. The eatery is always closed on Sunday. The company observes three holidays a year, Easter Sunday, Christmas Day, and Thanksgiving Day, in which it remains closed for the whole day.

Why Is Chick-fil-A Closed on Sundays?

Many people often wonder why the popular fast food joint — known for only selling chicken — is always closed on Sundays. The answer is fairly simple and was previously explained in a “Chicken Wire” blog post.

“Every Chick-fil-A restaurant closes on Sundays, so Team Members are guaranteed at least one weekend day to spend outside of the restaurant. The tradition dates back to Truett Cathy’s original restaurant, The Dwarf Grill, which closed on Sundays because the diner was open 24 hours a day, and he wanted to give his team a day off to rest and to worship if they choose. Chick-fil-A also believes in using that day off to strengthen communities, both close to home and throughout the cities its restaurants serve. In that spirit, sometimes Operators make exceptions when their communities are in need,” reads the post, in part.