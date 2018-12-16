Colin Kroll Dead: HQ Trivia Found Dies of Overdose, Report Says

Colin Kroll, the CEO and founder of HQ Trivia, was found dead early Sunday morning of an apparent overdose, according to TMZ. Kroll’s girlfriend called police early Sunday after she was unable to get in touch with him, which led police to his Manhattan apartment where they found Kroll’s body in his bedroom with drug paraphernalia nearby, TMZ reports.

Police told TMZ that they believe the drugs involved were cocaine and heroin, often called a “speedball” when mixed together.

Andrew Watts, a marketing director at HQ Trivia, wrote a short, devastated message on Twitter after news of Kroll’s death spread: “What the f–k. I’m heartbroken. What.”

What the fuck. I’m heartbroken. What. — Andrew Watts (@thatswattsup) December 16, 2018

Kroll Was The CEO & Co-Founder of HQ Trivia, a Successful Game Show App

Kroll was named CEO of HQ Trivia in 2015, according to his LinkedIn profile. HQ Trivia is an app that twice a day goes live and allows users to play along in a live game show that anyone can win. Kroll co-founded HQ with Rus Yusupov, and the game debuted in August 2017, and was immediately a smash hit. HQ users compete with other players as part of the game show, and win prize money if they get all 12 trivia questions correct.

Before taking over HQ Trivia, he was an adviser for Twitter. Kroll also founded now-defunct app Vine, and had previously been the Chief Technology Officer for Jetsetter. Kroll, Yusupov and Dom Hofmann launched Vine in 2013, and Kroll was the company’s general manger between 2013 and 2014.

According to the New York Post, Kroll was fired from Twitter after allegations surfaced that he had “creepy” and “inappropriate” interactions with female colleagues, although no harassment lawsuits were ever filed.

Kroll Was Considered a “Passionate, Talented & Hard Working Leader” By Professional Recommendations on His LinkedIn Profile

Despite his history with Twitter, Kroll has several recommendations on LinkedIn, calling him a “brilliant technologist” and a passionate leader in his work.

“Colin is a brilliant technologist, who understands how business priorities interplay with delivering good, secure software,” one recommendation reads. “We worked closely together on multiple Jetsetter-related projects, and he was an important ally for many of my projects. He’s been able to recruit and assemble a great technology team in a short time interval, and build out the Jetsetter website from scratch to a website servicing millions of users. I’d highly recommend him for any executive technology role.”

Another connection wrote: “Colin is a passionate, talented and hard working engineering leader with a clear vision and drive. He would be a great asset to any product engineering team which is looking to build marketing leading products.”

He was also previously an engineering manager at Yahoo! from 2007-09, and the Chief Technology Officer at Jetsetter from 2009-13, according to his LinkedIn profile.

This is a breaking news story. Heavy will continue to update as more information is known.