Colin O’Brady: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

For most people, the holiday season is a time to hunker down at home, indulging in comfort food and taking it easy. But one man, at least, spent the holidays in a very different way. Colin O’Brady trekked across Antarctica, becoming the first person to cross the continent alone, without the help of wind. O’Brady’s trip covered over 900 miles and took him 54 days. His closest competitor, the English adventurer Lou Rudd, set off to cross the continent at the same time as O’Brady but was set to reach the finish line several days later.

Here’s what you need to know about Colin O’Brady:

1. He Completed the Last 77 Miles of His Journey in One Sleepless, 32-Hour Burst

O’Brady normally trekked around 20 miles a day during his trip across Antarctica. But as he came close to the end of his trip, O’Brady got a sudden burst of inspiration. On Christmas morning, O’Brady told the New York Times, he started wondering whether he could finish his trip and get to the finish line in a day and a half, instead of three days. “I just woke up on Christmas morning, just thinking about it, and I was like, all right, I have three more days left, how many hours is that of moving?” O’Brady told the Times. “People run 100 miles all the time.”

And so, O’Brady strapped on his skis and trekked for 32 hours without sleeping. He stopped for food, and for brief rests, but he didn’t sleep. Instead, he pressed on, eventually covering 77.5 miles in a 32 hour period and reaching his finish line, the edge of the Ross Ice Shelf, on Wednesday afternoon.

O’Brady said he felt extremely lucid and described feeling that he was in a “flow-state” during the entire 32 hour period. “I don’t know, something overcame me,” O’Brady said in a telephone interview with the New York Times. “I just felt locked in for the last 32 hours, like a deep flow state. I didn’t listen to any music — just locked in, like I’m going until I’m done. It was profound, it was beautiful, and it was an amazing way to finish up the project.”

2. His Wife Was His Expedition Manager & His Mother Was a Key Adviser

O’Brady made the 932 mile trek across Antarctica all alone, which means that he was living in intense isolation for a period of nearly two months. But O’Brady maintained regular contact with his wife, Jenna Besaw, who also served as his expedition manager. His mother, Eileen O’Brady, also served as an adviser to both O’Brady and Besaw throughout the expedition.

O’Brady regularly checked in with his wife, his mother, and others in his family during his trek. Before he set off on his final 32-hour burst, he decided that he needed to get their support. It was especially important for him to get his wife on board. “Jenna texted me, was like, ‘Wow, 40 miles, you had such an amazing day, you should stop get some rest and do it again tomorrow,” O’Brady told the New York Times. “And I was like, ‘I’m not stopping.’ I kind of said to her: ‘I need your 100 percent support. Trust me.’”

After that exchange Besaw, along with O’Brady’s family, called him and peppered him with questions to try and determine whether he was still lucid; they were a little bit nervous that he may have lost his mind during the weeks of solitude in Antarctica. But they said that he seemed to be in good mental health, and so they vowed to support him as he pressed on with his journey.

3. O’Brady Grew Up in Portland, Oregon & Was a High School Soccer Star

O’Brady had an outdoorsy childhood in the Pacific northwest. The 33 year old grew up in Portland, Oregon and was an adventurous child who loved all kinds of sports. By the time he was in high school, he was nationally ranked in both swimming and in soccer, his two favorite sports. He won a swimming scholarship to go to Yale University, graduating with a degree in economics in 2006.

But O’Brady’s path wasn’t always easy. In 2008, he was on a surfing trip in Thailand and was severely burned in a fire. The injuries to his legs and feet were so severe that doctors said he might never walk normally again. O’Brady vowed that not only would he recover, he would compete in a triathlon. And eventually, just 18 months after his accident, he did, winning first place in the Chicago triathlon. O’Brady went on to become a professional triathlete.

4. O’Brady & His Wife Run a Non-Profit Encouraging Kids to Lead Active, Healthy Lives

O’Brady and his wife, Jenna, operate a non-profit called Beyond 7/2, which is aimed at encouraging kids to lead active, healthy lives. The organization raises funds and awareness about the benefits of exercise and health at every age. O’Brady is also a motivational speaker who often shares his story about overcoming adversity. He has spoken to audiences at Google, Samsung, Mashable’s Social Good Summit, P&G, and other venues.

5. O’Brady Was the First Person to Snapchat from the Peak of Mount Everest

O’Brady holds a number of records. He was the fastest person to complete the “Explorers Grand Slam,” in which competitors climb the tallest mountain on each continent and trek across the last degree of latitude to the North and South poles. He also holds the world record for the fastest climb of the Seven Summits. And on Wednesday, he became the first person to ever cross Antarctica solo, without the use of wind.

O’Brady holds one slightly more unusual record: he was the first person ever to Snapchat from the peak of Mount Everest. O’Brady attracted 22 million followers as he snapped his trip up to the summit of Everest. But that, apparently, wasn’t enough for the adventurer. “I always come back to the inevitable question of what’s next?” O’Brady said at the time.