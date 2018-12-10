Court TV Gets a Trial Run in Relaunch of Popular Cable Network

Court TV is about to get a trial run on a relaunch of the network that had millions of Americans glued to their TVs as they followed the trails of OJ Simpson and Casey Anthony.

Originally launched in 1991, the Katz Networks, a division of E.W. Scripps, said Monday Court TV is coming back.

“One of the most iconic brands in television history relaunches Court TV – a new network devoted to live, gavel-to-gavel coverage, in-depth legal reporting and expert analysis of the nation’s most important and compelling trials,” Katz Networks said in a press release.

The new Court TV will launch in May 2019 and run 24 hours a day, seven days a week. The new network will be devoted to around-the-clock coverage and analysis of the nation’s top trials. And with footage of more than 1,000 trials, many high-profile like the Menendez brothers and the Jodi Arias case, Court TV is expected to revisit past trials and feature original programming and specials.

The reboot will bring back familiar faces including original Court TV anchor Vinnie Politan.

COURT TV is Back!!!!!!! https://t.co/qgxDgwejBd — Vinnie Politan (@VinniePolitan) December 10, 2018

The Emmy Award-winning legal journalist and attorney and former prosecutor will serve as the network’s lead anchor. Politan’s is the well-known face of the original Court TV.

Court Tv was owned by Turner Broadcasting. Katz has acquired the network’s intellectual property, including the trademark, website and complete, original 100,000-hour Court TV library from Turner.

Kata says the new Court TV will reach more than 50 percent of U.S. television households at launch, with concurrent cable carriage of 25 percent of U.S. cable homes.

A number of journalists got their start on Court TV including Terry Moran now the chief foreign correspondent for ABC, Moran cut his TV journalism teeth at Court TV covering the Menendez brothers and the Simpson trials among myriad others from 1991 until 1997.

There is little doubt that the success of streaming and podcast true crime documentaries like Making a Murderer, The Staircase, and Serial as well as the award-winning cable to streaming The People v. O. J. Simpson: American Crime Story inspired this re-boot.

In which the lesson of Serial and Making a Murderer is interpreted as "let's relaunch Court TV" https://t.co/AYRG7PHR8q — Ryan McCarthy (@mccarthyryanj) December 10, 2018

“Court TV was a top-20 cable network and at the height of its popularity when the network was taken off the air in 2008,” Jonathan Katz, president and CEO of Katz Networks said. “Today, while consumer interest in the real-life drama of true-crime programming is at an all-time high, there is no dedicated daily court coverage on television. We expect the new Court TV to fill that void on cable, satellite, over-the-air and over-the-top.”