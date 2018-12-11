Daniel Trevino: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Daniel Trevino is a wanted Texas man suspected of shooting three police officers in Houston who were trying to serve him with a warrant.

The Harris County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement that one of their deputies and 2 Texas police officers were shot while attempting to serve a warrant.

The officers were shot as they approached the door. They returned fire, but it’s unknown if Trevino was hit.

“All three injured officers are awake and alert. Expected to survive their injuries. Thank you all for your prayers,” Sheriff Ed Gonzalez tweeted.

Update on Hartwick Rd: All three injured officers are awake and alert. Expected to survive their injuries. Thank you all for your prayers. — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) December 11, 2018

Trevino “remains at large and may be barricaded inside a home,” according to the sheriff’s office. “Anyone with information on his whereabouts should call 911. Do not approach him.”

Officers were trying to serve a warrant for violation of a protective order stemming from an assault on a woman he was dating.

Here’s what you need to know:

1. A Sheriff’s Deputy and 2 Police Officers Were Shot While Trying to Serve Daniel Trevino With a Warrant

Officers were serving a felony warrant on Daniel Trevino when they were wounded. Anyone with information on his whereabouts should call 911. Do not approach him. #hounews pic.twitter.com/dHoY2YMG1b — HCSOTexas (@HCSOTexas) December 11, 2018

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said that a deputy and two police officers attempted to serve Trevino with a warrant when they were shot. Another deputy was injured while assisting with traffic for the ambulances.

Gonzalez said all three officers injured in the shooting were “awake and alert” and “expected to survive their injuries.” The other deputy has a few injuries but is in stable condition, Click2Houston reported.

2. Daniel Trevino Has an Extensive Criminal History

Trevino, 25, has a criminal history dating back to 2011.

His most recent charge was aggravated assault in September. According to Click2Houston, Trevino pointed a gun at a woman he was dating and threatened to kill her.

“I’ll kill you and all your children,” he told her, according to investigators.

He was released on $40,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court Thursday.

The officers who were shot were trying to serve a warrant for violating a protective order in the case.

His charges date back seven years, via KTRK:

Sept. 6, 2011: Assault of a family member

Sept. 7, 2011: Criminal mischief

Oct. 13, 2012: Criminal mischief

Oct. 13, 2012: Assault – bodily injury (two counts)

April 11, 2014: Theft from a person

April 11, 2014: Assault – bodily injury of public servant (later dismissed)

March 28, 2015: Possession of marijuana

May 31, 2015: Felony possession of a weapon

Sept. 20, 2018: Aggravated assault of a family member

3. Daniel Trevino Is Believed to Have Barricaded Himself Inside House

Law enforcement cars on one side of scene where 3 officers shot serving a warrant. pic.twitter.com/5wJVvs323N — John Donnelly FOX 26 (@JohnDonnFOX26) December 11, 2018

Deputies told Click2Houston that they believe Trevino barricaded himself in a nearby house. A second person who was with hi was taken in for questioning.

“I suspect they were just at the house together. Only one of them was a suspect in this case. No warrant for the other guy, no. Don’t have info on suspects’ relationship,” HCSO Chief Deputy Edison Toquica told the outlet.

4. Two Schools Locked Down Due To Shooting

Click2Houston reports that two schools in the Aldine Independent School District were placed on lockdown because of their proximity to the shooting.

5. Texas AG Releases Statement on Shooting

Ken Paxton, Attorney General of Texas, has issued a statement on the shooting of three Law Enforcement Officers in Harris County. pic.twitter.com/uOua8WPNBx — Joe Walsh (@WalshFreedom) December 11, 2018

The two police officers injured were members of the Office of Attorney General’s Fugitive Apprehension Unit.

The Texas Attorney General’s Office issued the following statement:

This afternoon, two of our officers from the Office of Attorney General’s Fugitive Apprehension Unit were wounded while serving an arrest warrant alongside a deputy from the Harris County Sheriff’s Department. The three wounded officers have been transported to a local hospital and are currently receiving treatment. Out of respect for the officers and their families and for those who are still engaged in a very serious situation in Northeast Harris County, we will release no further information at this time. Please pray for these officers, their families, and the courageous members of law enforcement who are involved.

READ NEXT: Breana Rouhselang: Pregnant Indiana Teen Killed by Football Player, Cops Say