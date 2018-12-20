Edward Brown: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Edward Brown has been identified as the man who shot off a gun in the South Side of Chicago, leading to a pursuit by Chicago police officers Eduardo Marmolejo and Conrad Gary that led to their being fatally struck by a train.

Brown has no criminal history, according to The Chicago Tribune, and has been charged with two felony weapons offenses, but no counts of murder. The gun in question was a .38-caliber Kel-Tec handgun, police say.

Here’s what you need to know:

1. Brown Told Authorities He Found the Weapon and Wanted to See if it Worked

According to The Chicago Tribune, Brown told authorities that he found the weapon in question in an alley near his home, and that he was trying to get to a remote area to see if it still worked. When the gun went off, Marmolejo and Gary saw Brown, left their car to follow him, and were eventually fatally struck by a train passing by.

Brown has no previous criminal history, and he lives in the area where the incident occurred, police say.

Brown’s Bail Is Set at $200,000; He Is Not Likely to Be Charged With Felony Murder, Authorities Say

Brown’s bail is currently set at $200,000. Authorities said that it was likely he would be charged with two felony charges of reckless discharge of a firearm and aggravated unlawful use of a weapon. It is unlikely that he will be charged with felony murder though, police say, though instances similar to Brown’s situation have led to felony murder charges in the past.

3. Video Footage Via a Body Cam Has Since Revealed the Confusion That Led up to the Deaths of Gary and Marmolejo

According to The Chicago Tribune, video footage via a body cam has since determined the confusion that led to Marmolejo and Gary being fatally struck by a train. In a press release, police spokesman Anthony Guglielmi said that Marmolejo and Gary were facing another train that was moving toward them, and the noise of this train masked the noise of the train coming up behind them.

Marmolejo and Gary were standing on the tracks used by southbound trains because they were keeping an eye on the northbound train approaching, Guglielmi said. He added, “They must have thought the sound they heard was the northbound train (and) they must have missed the sound of the train right behind them.”

4. Brown Has Been Cooperating Completely With Authorities, Police Say

Guglielmi later said in the press conference that Brown has been cooperative with authorities from the moment he was taken into custody.

5. Marmolejo Was a Two-Year Veteran of the Force; Gary Was an 18-Month Veteran of the Force

SEA OF BLUE: Procession honors fallen police officers who were killed by a train while pursuing a suspected gunman in Chicago. https://t.co/DGg0fG2jZc pic.twitter.com/NhsrDo8NJl — ABC News (@ABC) December 18, 2018

Eduardo Marmolejo, known as “Eddie Marmo” to his Facebook friends, was 36 years old and had been serving his community for two years at the time of his death, according to WGNTV. Conrad Gary was 31 years old, and had only been on the force for 18 months. They both had young children.