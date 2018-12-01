George & Barbara Bush’s Grandchildren: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Barbara and George H.W. Bush had six children, including a young daughter who died just before she was going to turn four. George has left behind not only children who loved him dearly, but numerous grandchildren who also loved and admired both him and their grandmother Barbara, who only passed away about seven months ago. Barbara and George have 17 grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. Here is everything you need to know about Barbara Bush’s grandchildren, including photos.

1. George W. & Laura Bush Have Two Children: Barbara Bush & Jenna Bush Hager

Former President George. W Bush and former First Lady Laura Bush have the most well-known of Barbara and George’s grandchildren: twins Barbara and Jenna Bush Hager, now 37. Barbara and Jenna were born in 1981.

Jenna’s profile photo on Twitter currently features a photo of her and her grandfather:

Jenna wrote the following message on Twitter after her grandmother Barbara Bush died:

You were a tremendous gift Ganny. Unsolicited advice to those who have lost someone they love—write them!—I believe they’ll get the letter. Lesson learned from of course—my Gans. https://t.co/pdsjnC4DOw — Jenna Bush Hager (@JennaBushHager) April 19, 2018

Jenna married in 2008 and has two daughters of her own, giving Barbara and George two great-grandchildren.

Jenna Bush paid a beautiful tribute to her grandmother on Today, reading a heartfelt letter about how her grandfather coped with the loss of his beloved wife. She said that Barbara Bush’s final emails to her simply said “You” in the subject line and read: “I am watching you. I love you. Ganny.” She said the grief is a mixture of waves of gratitude and pangs of sadness. She will no doubt have equally beautiful things to say about her grandfather in the days to come.

Twins Jenna and Barbara Bush recently co-authored a book called “Sisters First: Stories from Our Wild and Wonderful Life.”

#SistersFirst co-author @JennaBushHager shared why it's important to stop comparing yourself to others (even if you have a twin, like her!) on @TODAYshow! Read the full article here —> https://t.co/6GvekFDHCV pic.twitter.com/oVuOM8HpjP — Grand Central Pub (@GrandCentralPub) April 10, 2018

2. Jeb & Columba Bush Have Three Children: George, Noelle, and Jebbie

Jeb Bush ran for president in 2016 and served as the 43rd governor of Florida from 1999 to 2007. He and his wife, Columba Bush, have three children: George Prescott, Noelle, and John (Jebbie) Ellis Bush, Jr.

Noelle Bush has struggled with addiction at times in her life, The New York Times reported. It all began when she faced felony charges for a fraudulent Xanax prescription when she was 24.

Jeb Bush’s Firstborn Son, George Prescott Bush Endorses Trump https://t.co/CHG8ZyPuVX — Trumpnado (@JayS2629) November 2, 2016

George Prescott got married in 2004 and has two sons. He was the only member of the Bush family who said publicly that he planned to vote for Donald Trump for President, Vanity Fair reported.

Jebbie was married in 2010 and has two daughters. He was often seen on the campaign trail with his dad.

Through Jeb and Columba’s family, Barbara and George also have four great-grandchildren.

3. Dorothy Bush Koch Has Four Children from Two Marriages

Dorothy Bush Koch, George and Barbara’s only living daughter, has two children with her first husband, William LeBlond: Samuel Bush (pictured in the Instagram photo above) and Nancy Ellis, known as Ellie. Sam LeBlond, who is now in his mid-30s, said that he learned the importance of friendship and respect for others from his grandparents, Parade reported. He said he has fond memories of all his family gathered together in Maine.

#OTD Barbara Bush's grandchildren, Sam and Ellie LeBlond and Marshall Bush wave at her on the White House driveway – Sept. 29, 1989 pic.twitter.com/KI613T0ne9 — Bush Library (@Bush41Library) September 29, 2017

In 1992, Dorothy married Robert P. Koch. Dorothy and Robert have two children of their own: Robert David and Georgia “Gigi” Grace. Georgia was born in 1996.

4. Marvin Bush & His Wife Margaret Conway Have Two Children: Marshall Lloyd and Charles Walker

Marvin Bush, George and Barbara Bush’s youngest son, has two adopted children with his wife Margaret Conway: daughter Marshall Lloyd and son Charles Walker. Charles was born on December 12, 1989, and went into the Armed Forces. He has an Instagram account, but it is private.

Marshall Bush told Parade, “So my brother and I have a little bit of a different perspective, just because we aren’t actually blood-related. You would never know. We have never, not for one second, been treated any differently, and that’s been pretty awesome.”

She said that she grew up right outside of D.C. while her grandfather was in office, and spent a lot of time at the White House with her puppy.

Barbara Bush with First Dog Millie and her puppies in 1989, and granddaughter Marshall. #WhiteHousePets #ThankYouBarbara #MillieBush pic.twitter.com/1ksptUBu7E — Marlon Bundo (@realMarlonBundo) April 15, 2018

She said she remembers gardening in Maine with her grandmother Barbara, and taking pictures all the time with her. “She loved to take pictures,” she said. “She always takes a picture of each grandchild each summer and has them all framed in her house. I think that’s my fondest memory from when I was little. Going out and gardening with her, walking around with the dogs.”

5. Neil Bush Has Three Children: Lauren, Pierce, and Ashley

Neil Bush was married to Sharon Smith for 23 years. They had three children: Lauren Pierce Bush, Pierce Mallon Bush, and Ashley Walker Bush. In 2004, Neil married Maria Andrews. Maria’s ex-husband, Robert, sued Sharon, Neil’s ex-wife, in 2003 for defamation.

New post (George H. W. Bush's granddaughter Ashley gets engaged) has been published on FIFA GLOBE CUP-2018 – https://t.co/qXWuHs8jT6 pic.twitter.com/5x8L0iWbdD — fifa Globe Cup (@fifaglobel) December 16, 2017

Ashley Bush, born in 1989, is a film producer and created a web series called Route by Route, about working women in the Northeast. She recently got engaged.

In 2011, Lauren married David Lauren and has one son, giving George and Barbara a great-grandchild. She started FEED Projects in 2007, which focuses on addressing world hunger. She told the The Journal in 2016: “There is enough food produced each year to feed everyone on the planet. That’s why FEED is focused on the issue of hunger. We know what the solution is; and until everyone on the planet has the nutrition needed to grow, learn and thrive, FEED will continue to support programs that focus on widening access to food in the most vulnerable places around the world.”

Pierce Bush is the CEO of Big Brothers Big Sisters Lone Star, which is a non-profit that pairs children with volunteer mentors.