George Bush’s Children & Family Say Goodbye at His Funeral [PHOTOS]

George H.W. Bush passed away at the age of 94. He was beloved by his children, who saw his marriage with their mom Barbara Bush as a shining light of how truly love can stand the test of time. He was "Gampy" to his grandchildren, who have shared heartbreaking stories about how much they loved their grandfather and very much they are going to miss him.

George and Barbara were the longest-married Presidential couple when Barbara passed less than a year ago, surpassing Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter by just a year.

George and Barbara Bush have 17 grandchildren and six children.

George and Barbara Bush were married for 73 years before Barbara Bush passed away in April 2018. They met a Christmas dance in Greenwich weeks after the Pearl Harbor attack, The Washington Post reported, when George was 17 and Barbara was 16. George asked a friend to introduce them. Barbara was in boarding school in South Carolina and George was at Phillips Academy in Massachusetts, so they had a long-distance relationship in the beginning. But by the age of 19, Barbara decided to drop out of Smith College so she could be with George. Barbara once said about her husband: "I thought he was the most beautiful creature I had ever laid eyes on. I couldn’t even breathe when he was in the room."

World War II kept the couple apart for even longer, as they sent handwritten letters back and forth. George once said that "Bar's" letters meant everything to him and kept him going. When he came home, they were married on January 6, 1945 while he was on leave. George wrote to Barbara in 1994 on their anniversary: "You have given me joy that few men know. … I have climbed perhaps the highest mountain in the world, but even that cannot hold a candle to being Barbara’s husband."

The Bush family is a prominent family known in politics, entertainment, sports, and business. They date all the way back to the 1700s, with ancestors who were in the War of 1812 and the American Revolution. The Bush family has a strong history of serving in the military and serving the country in wars for freedom. George H.W. Bush's great-great-grandfather, Obadia Newcomb Bush, lived from 1797 to 1851. His father, Timothy Bush Jr., was a blacksmith and his mother was Lydia Newcomb. His paternal grandfather, Capt. Timothy Bush Sr., was a militia captain in the American Revolution. Obadiah served in the War of 1812. He married Harriet Smith and they had seven children, including James Smith Bush. Obadiah died on a ship on his way back to California. He was very much against slavery and was vice president of the American Anti-Slavery Society and supported the Underground Railroad. This "change the world" mentality has persisted with the Bush family through the generations, and will now live on in George H.W. Bush's children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.

George H.W. Bush's children and grandchildren at his funeral today and throughout the services honoring Bush's passing that have taken place this week.