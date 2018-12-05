Who Are George Bush’s Daughters, Robin Bush & Dorothy ’Doro’ Bush Koch?

Former President George H.W. Bush died at the age of 94, and now thousands across the country and the world will be saying goodbye to him at his funeral. He leaves behind a lasting legacy in his children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. George Bush had six children total, including two daughters. Read more about them below.

Robin Bush Died of Leukemia When She Was Only Three

When their daughter Robin was only three, she was diagnosed with leukemia. The Bushes first realized something was wrong when Robin became fatigued and didn’t want to play. The doctors told them that there was no hope for a cure. They said she would be gone in two to three weeks, and they should just take her home and love her in the time they had left. But George and Barbara didn’t accept the diagnosis, and took her for blood transfusions and bone marrow tests. For seven months, they fought for Robin’s life. But in the end, they couldn’t save her. Barbara told the Today Show about the moment that Robin died: “I was combing her hair and holding her hand. I saw that little body, I saw her spirit go.”

In what is now a bittersweet quote after George H.W. Bush’s death, George Bush once said that he expected his daughter Robin would be the first person he saw after he passed away, Today reported. He told his granddaughter Jenna that he didn’t know if Robin would look like an adult woman or a three-year-old, but he hoped she would be three when he saw her again.

Here’s what Jenna Hager wrote on Instagram:

Doro Bush Wrote a Book About Her Dad & Has Four Children

Dorothy “Doro” Bush is George HW and Barbara Bush’s only living daughter. Doro was named after George HW’s mother, Dorothy Walker Bush. Dorothy was born in 1959, six years after her sister Robin passed away. She earned a Bachelor’s in sociology from Boston College in 1982.

Dorothy and William “Billy” Heekin LeBlond married in 1982. They had two children: Samuel Bush and Nancy Ellis. They divorced in 1990. In 1992, she married Robert P. “Bobby” Koch, a marriage that some coined a “Romeo and Juliet” type of match. Before they were married, Koch was a top aide for House Majority Leader Richard A. Gephardt, Baltimore Sun reported. Gephardt, a dedicated Democrat, was a frequent critic of Bush. Their wedding was at Camp David and many referred to it as a “stealth wedding.” Only 130 people were invited, mostly family members. Bobby Koch is the CEO and President of the Wine Institute, the public policy advocacy association of the California wine industry, representing more than 1,000 wineries. He is not one of the well-known “Koch brothers.” Dorothy and Robert have two children: Robert David and Georgia Grace.

Dorothy wrote a book about her dad that was published in 2006: My Father, My President. She spends much of her time fundraising for nonprofit organizations and charities.

READ NEXT: Meet George Bush’s 17 Grandchildren