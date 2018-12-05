George Bush’s Funeral Televised: How To Watch on TV Today

George H.W. Bush’s funeral is today and will be broadcast on multiple television stations. The former President died at the age of 94, just about seven months after his wife Barbara Bush died at the age of 92. He leaves behind six children and 17 grandchildren. Read on to learn what time the funeral broadcasts will begin on television, what channel to watch, and more information below.

GEORGE BUSH FUNERAL TIME & DATE: George Bush’s funeral begins at 11 a.m. Eastern today, Wednesday, December 5. However, many news stations covering the funeral will begin their broadcasts and special coverage much earlier today.

GEORGE BUSH FUNERAL CHANNEL & TV STATIONS: George Bush’s funeral will be broadcast on numerous television stations today. Here is a sample of the special coverage that will be happening and what time it will begin.

To find out what channel any of the stations listed below are on for you, click here to go to TV Guide’s listings. Then change the “Provider” (right under TV Listings) to your local provider. You’ll be able to scroll down to see what channel the station you’re interested in watching is on for you.

ABC George Bush Funeral Coverage: Special coverage begins at 10 a.m. Eastern, one hour before the funeral, anchored by George Stephanopoulos. Joining him will be David Muir from Washington, Robin Roberts from New York, Amy Robach from Houston, Terry Moran and Mary Bruce from Washington, and Cokie Roberts and Mark Updegrove from New York.

CBS George Bush Funeral Coverage: CBS coverage will begin at 9:45 a.m. Eastern on the CBS Television Network and CBSN. Co-hosts will include Norah O’Donnell, John Dickerson, Gayle King, and Bianna Golodryga from CBS This Morning, along with Jeff Glor from D.C. Joining them will be Major Garrett the Chief White House correspondent, Jan Crawford, Bob Schieffer, Ed O’Keeffe at Joint Base Andrews, and other correspondents from around the country.

Gor will continue coverage on CBS Evening News from Washington. Also Wednesday morning, O’Donnell, Dickerson, King and Golodryga will interview former Secretary of State Condoleeza Rice.

NBC & MSNBC George Bush Funeral Coverage: Coverage will begin Wednesday morning with Savannah Guthrie and Lester Holt at the Washington National Cathedral. Other guests and reporters will include Chuck Todd, Andrew Mitchell, Tom Brokaw, and multiple news correspondents.

MSNBC coverage will begin with Morning Joe. Brian Williams with then lead MSNBC’s coverage from the National Cathedral, with Chris Mathews and Nicolle Wallace.

CNBC George Bush Funeral Coverage: CNBC will begin coverage at 9 a.m. with the CNBC Special Report anchored by Carl Quintanilla and Kelly Evans from D.C. Additional reporters will check in from around D.C.

CNN George Bush Funeral Coverage: CNN will report live on Bush’s funeral beginning at 10 a.m. Eastern. Their coverage will also be livestreamed without requiring a cable log-in until 2 p.m. Eastern. The CNN live stream will be available on CNN.com’s homepage and across mobile devices via CNN’s apps for iOS and Android. It can also be viewed on CNNgo (at CNN.com/go on your desktop, smartphone, and iPad, and via CNNgo apps for Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire, Chromecast and Android TV).

C-SPAN George Bush Funeral Coverage: C-SPAN’s coverage will begin at 10 a.m. Eastern, covering the departure ceremony, followed by the funeral at 11 a.m., and the remainder of the day’s ceremonies until 7:45 p.m. Eastern.

Fox News & Fox Business George Bush Funeral Coverage: Fox coverage will begin at 9 a.m. Eastern with anchors Bret Baier and Martha MacCallum at the Washington National Cathedral. Bill Hemmer and Dana Perino will contribute live outside the Cathedral, and Chris Wallace will join from D.C. Shepard Smith will anchor live coverage for the Thursday funeral. Additional correspondents will also contribute.

Fox Business will present live coverage at the Washington National Cathedral, beginning at 9 a.m. Eastern with Stuart Varney, and then continued during Cavuto: Coast to Coast from 12-2 p.m. Eastern. Hillary Vaughn and Edward Lawrence will report from the Cathedral.

PBS George Bush Funeral Coverage: PBS will continue its coverage at 10 a.m. Eastern on all PBS stations across the nation, including the funeral and the departure ceremony. Judy Woodruff will anchor, along with Amna Nawaz reporting from the Cathedral.