George Bush’s Grandchildren: Meet the Former President’s 17 Grandkids

Barbara and George H.W. Bush had six children, including a young daughter who died just before she was going to turn four. George has left behind not only children who loved him dearly, but numerous grandchildren who also loved and admired both him and their grandmother Barbara, who only passed away about seven months ago. Barbara and George have 17 grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. Here is everything you need to know about George and Barbara Bush’s grandchildren, including photos. Click through the gallery to see more photos of the Bush's grandchildren and read stories about each of them.

George and Barbara Bush have 17 grandchildren. Their son George W. and his wife Laura Bush have two children: twin daughters Barbara Bush and Jenna Hager. Their daughters are 37 years old and they were very close to their grandfather. Jenna Hager was married in 2008 and had two daughters of her own, giving Barbara and George two great-grandchildren. The twin daughters co-authored a book called "Sisters First: Stories from Our Wild and Wonderful Life."

Jeb and his wife Columba Bush have three children: George Prescott Bush, Noelle Bush, and Jeb Bush Jr. (sometimes called "Jebbie.") George has two sons of his own. Jeb Jr. has two daughters. Through Jeb and Columba's family, George and Barbara had four great-grandchildren.

Dorothy Bush Koch, George and Barbara's only living daughter, has four children from two marriages. She has two children with her first husband William LeBlond: Samuel Bush LeBlond and Nancy Ellis "Ellie" LeBlond. In 1992, Doro Bush married Robert P. Koch. They had two children of their own: Robert David Koch and Georgia "Gigi" Grace Koch.

Marvin Bush, George and Barbara Bush's youngest son, has two adopted children with his wife Margaret Conway: daughter Marshall Lloyd Bush and son Charles Walker Bush.

Neil Bush has three children with his first wife, Sharon Smith: Lauren Pierce Bush Lauren, Pierce Mallon Bush, and Ashley Walker Bush. Lauren married David Lauren in 2011 and has one son. He also has three children with his current wife, Maria Andrews. Their children tend to stay out of the spotlight.

George and Barbara Bush were married for 73 years before Barbara Bush passed away in April 2018. They met a Christmas dance in Greenwich weeks after the Pearl Harbor attack, The Washington Post reported, when George was 17 and Barbara was 16. George asked a friend to introduce them. Barbara was in boarding school in South Carolina and George was at Phillips Academy in Massachusetts, so they had a long-distance relationship in the beginning. But by the age of 19, Barbara decided to drop out of Smith College so she could be with George. Barbara once said about her husband: "I thought he was the most beautiful creature I had ever laid eyes on. I couldn’t even breathe when he was in the room."

World War II kept the couple apart for even longer, as they sent handwritten letters back and forth. George once said that "Bar's" letters meant everything to him and kept him going. When he came home, they were married on January 6, 1945 while he was on leave. George wrote to Barbara in 1994 on their anniversary: "You have given me joy that few men know. … I have climbed perhaps the highest mountain in the world, but even that cannot hold a candle to being Barbara’s husband."

George and Barbara are now gone, but not forgotten. They have left 17 grandchildren to carry on their legacy. Click through the gallery to see photos and learn more about the Bushes' grandchildren.