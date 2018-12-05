Meet George Bush’s Four Sons: Marvin, Neil, Jeb, & George W. Bush

Former President George H.W. Bush died at the age of 94, and now thousands across the country and the world will be saying goodbye to him today at his funeral. That includes his many beloved children and grandchildren, who are heartbroken about the loss of a man they respected so much. George Bush had six children total, including four sons. Read more about them below.

Jeb Bush Ran for President in 2016 & Wrote on Twitter that He Already Misses ‘The Greatest Human Being that I Will Ever Know’

Jeb Bush followed in his dad’s political footsteps. He was the 43rd Governor of Florida from 1999 to 2007, and in 2016 he ran for President of the United States. He didn’t get the Republican nomination, but his love for his parents shined through his campaign.

Jeb Bush wrote on Twitter on December 1, “I already miss the greatest human being that I will ever know. Love you Dad!”

Jeb is the second oldest son of George and Barbara. He was born February 11, 1953 in Midland, Texas. He attended the University of Texas at Austin, even though most of his family attended Yale, and he played on the varsity tennis team.

Jeb married Columba Garnica Gallo in 1974, after meeting her in 1970 while he was teaching English as part of a foreign exchange program in Leon, Mexico. They now live in Florida and Jeb speaks fluent Spanish.

Jeb and his wife gave George and Barbara three grandchildren: George Prescott, Noelle Bush, and Jeb Bush, Jr. George got a JD from the University of Texas School of Law and is the Commissioner of the Texas General Land Office.

Noelle Lucila Bush (born in 1977), Jeb’s daughter, struggled with drug abuse earlier in her life.

Jeb Bush, Jr. works at a real estate firm in Florida and campaigned extensively with his father during his dad’s campaign.

George W. Bush Followed in His Dad’s Presidential Footsteps

George W. Bush was the 43rd President of the United States, following closely in his dad’s Presidential footsteps.

George W. Bush and his wife Laura have two children: Barbara and Jenna, now 37. Jenna married in 2008 and has two daughters of her own, giving Barbara and George two great-grandchildren.

George W. Bush was one of the last people that George H.W. Bush talked to before he died. They spoke on the phone and his father told George W. that he loved him. Now, George W. is scheduled to deliver the eulogy at his father’s funeral. His daughter Barbara told People about the eulogy: “I think he also wants to make sure that he can get through it himself, without– you know, he lost his father and is also devastated, so to be able to get through the eulogy without breaking down is something else that he’s working on.”

Marvin Bush Endorsed Libertarian Gary Johnson for President, & He’s Open About Having Ulcerative Colitis

Marvin Bush was born in 1956 and is George H.W. and Barbara Bush’s youngest son. He was named after his maternal grandfather, Marvin Pierce.

In 1990, he revealed that he had ulcerative colitis, the Baltimore Sun reported. He was diagnosed when he was only 28, and was getting worse, even with medication. He had to go to the hospital in 1986 for treatment, because he was so ill that he lost 30 pounds and was bleeding internally. Part of his colon was removed and he had an ostomy (an opening in his stomach where wasted are emptied into an external pouch.) He had a second surgery in 1987 to remove his entire colon. He said his parents helped him survive the ordeal. His father was at his bedside every morning and night, and his mother spent hours with him every day.

Marvin grabbed headlines in 2016 when he endorsed the Libertarian candidate Gary Johnson for President, rather than Hillary Clinton or Donald Trump. He said he was voting for Johnson because Johnson and his running mate, Bill Weld, were closer to what Republicans had once wanted than Trump. He also did not like Trump’s negativity or Clinton’s controversies. Marvin had previously supported his brother, Jeb, in the primaries until Trump won the nomination.

Marvin is married to Margaret Conway and they have two children that they adopted in Fort Worth: their daughter Marshall Lloyd (born 1986) and their son Charles Walker (born 1989). Margaret Bush was his college sweetheart.

His daughter Marshall was with George H.W. when he died. She shared this photo of him on Instagram.

Neil Bush Is a Businessman & Investor Who Has Six Children

Neil Bush, the chair of the Points of Light, is a businessman and investor who has six children: three with his first wife Sharon and three with his current with Maria Andrews.

Neil and Sharon Smith were married for 23 years and have three children: Lauren Pierce Bush Lauren, Pierce Mallon Bush, and Ashley Walker Bush. Neil and Sharon divorced in 2003, and the divorce got public attention when he admitted to having affairs in Thailand and Hong Kong. In 2004, Neil married Maria Andrews, who volunteered at Barbara Bush’s literacy foundation. Maria’s ex-husband, Robert, sued Neil’s ex-wife, Sharon, for defamation in 2003. He and Maria have three children.

Neil is chair of Points of Light. He also chairs the Barbara Bush Houston Literacy Foundation and the Bush China U.S. Relations Foundation. He’s chair of Singhaiyi, a Singapore company that invests in U.S. real estate, and is co-chair of CIIC, a property development business in China. He’s also chair of A&A Consulting, a platform focused on attracting Asian capital for investments in the U.S.

