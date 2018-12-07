Heather Nauert: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Heather Nauert is a State Department spokesperson who is being considered to replace Nikki Haley for the role of U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations, per several reports on Thursday.

Prior to being tapped to her role in April, 2017, Nauert had a long career as a reporter and anchor for multiple news organizations, most recently Fox News. She also has a few acting stints to her name.

Nauert is married to an investment banker named Scott Norby, and has two children with him. Here’s what you need to know:

1. Nauert Has Quickly Become a Frontrunner for the UN Ambassador Position

Nauert has been a frontrunner for the UN Ambassadorship to replace Nikki Haley, according to several publications. Fox News reported on Thursday, December 6 that a senior administration official confirmed that Trump and Nauert had met in the Oval Office earlier in the day and that he’d offered her the position. Neither Nauert nor Trump have publicly confirmed any of this.

Nauert is not the only person who’s been under speculation for the role. U.S. Ambassador to France Jamie McCourt was also under consideration, according to Fox News.

2. Nauert Worked as a Fox News Reporter & Anchor For Several Years Before Joining the State Department

Nauert held positions at multiple news publications from 2005-2007, including work as a general assignment correspondent at ABC News, where she was nominated for an Emmy for her work.

In 2007, Nauert received a co-host position with John Gibson on Fox News for the weekday edition of The Big Story.

3. In April, Nauert Was Selected to Be Spokesperson for the United States Department of State

Toner is out, former Fox News anchor Heather Nauert is in as US @statedept spokesperson pic.twitter.com/mMYJ3IhPqe — Joanne Stocker جوآن (@joanne_stocker) April 24, 2017

Nauert was tapped in April to become the new State Department spokesperson. It was her first role in government. In a statement, the State Department announced Nauert’s entry to the role and praised her work covering “foreign and domestic events.”

The statement read, “Nauert comes to the department with more than 15 years of experience as an anchor and correspondent covering both foreign and domestic news and events, including the 9/11 terror attacks, the war in Iraq, and the genocide in Darfur, Sudan. Heather’s media experience and long interest in international affairs will be invaluable as she conveys the administration’s foreign policy priorities to the American people and the world.”

Following the dismissal of Steve Goldstein in March of 2018, Nauert was moved into the role of Under Secretary of State for Public Diplomacy and Public Affairs.

4. Nauert Has a Few Acting Credits to Her Name, Including Stints on Brother’s Keeper & 24

In addition to her reporting work, Nauert has some experience with acting, with two small stints to her name on the shows Brother’s Keeper and 24.

5. Nauert Is Married to Scott Norby & Has Two Children

Nauert is married to Scott Norby, an investment banker, and has two children with him. Nauert often posts pictures of her husband and children on her Instagram.

According to Married Biography, Nauert and Norby were married in 2000. They welcomed their first son, Peter Raymond, in 2009, and their second son, Gage William, in 2010. As of 2017, Norby was working as the Managing Director at USB Investment Bank. Norby attended the University of Wisconsin as an undergraduate, then received his business degree from the University of Chicago.