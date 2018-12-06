Instagram Glitching: Reports of Gray Stripes on Stories

Instagram story glitching is being reported by thousands of users who note stripes of gray appearing in their Instagram stories. The glitching (which you can see in the Twitter photo below) doesn’t appear to be getting in the way of the functionality of the app, just the aesthetic enjoyment of it.

Social media consultant Matt Navarro screen-shotted an exchange he shared with Adam Mosseri, Head of Instagram, saying that they were looking into the problem, as of Thursday afternooon. Mosseri replied to Navarra’s original tweet, which showed a screenshot of the problem. He wrote, “That’s not good, will ask the team to look into it.”

The official Instagram handle on Twitter has not yet made a statement on the problem.

It’s not just you… Instagram has a weird glitching issue right now pic.twitter.com/L44Z6iYCrw — Matt Navarra (@MattNavarra) December 6, 2018

As usual, Instagram frustrations were vented out on another social media platform on Thursday afternoon. Users all pointed out the same essential malfunction: that they were having trouble viewing their Instagram stories because of strange “glitching” in the form of gray stripes across their stories.

One user wrote, “anyone else’s Instagram proper glitching out and putting weird lines through all the photos and stories??”

Another wrote, “Is this some sorta new filter or is Instagram actually glitching”

Though DownDetector doesn’t report a full-on outage on Instagram, it does note that 68% of complaints about Instagram usage in the last 24 hours pertained to newsfeed usage, which could have something to do with the glitching reports. It further noted that the rise in reporting started to happen around 1:16 p.m., ET.

Others pointed out that the stripes of gray were also infiltrating newsfeeds, rather than just affecting the actual stories:

@instagram why have some of my pictures been glitching like this? Also hi @safiyajn pic.twitter.com/D2UlQNOr1w — • B R O O K E B O W E N • (@dianabrooke98) December 6, 2018

Some users ironically suggested that this might just be a new photo trend, though that’s definitely not the case.