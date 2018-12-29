Iyana Sawyer Missing: Pregnant Teen Last Seen in Jacksonville

Iyana Sawyer, 16, vanished after leaving her high school on December 19, 2018. Deputies in Jacksonville, Florida, are asking the public’s help in locating her.

Sawyer’s family says it is not like Sawyer to leave without telling anyone where she was going. She was five months pregnant when she disappeared.

We have reached out to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office to learn more about whether investigators suspect foul play. We also asked how wide the search area is and whether they have received any credible leads. This post will be updated as soon as we hear back.

Here’s what you need to know.

Iyana Sawyer Left Her High School at Lunchtime on December 19 & Never Returned Home

Have You Seen Iyana? #JSO is asking for the community's assistance in locating her. She is 5'8" and 120 lbs. with shoulder length straight hair, wearing white "PINK" hoodie and blue jeans. Missing from the Arlington area. Call 904-630-0500 or email jsocrimetips@jaxsheriff.org. pic.twitter.com/9xZpS6aP3I — Jax Sheriff's Office (@JSOPIO) December 28, 2018

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Department in Florida is leading the investigation into Iyana Sawyer’s disappearance. Deputies said Sawyer left her high school on December 19, 2018, around lunchtime.

She did not return to class after lunch. Her family told investigators that Sawyer did not come home that evening.

Sawyer attended Terry Parker High School, which is part of the Duval County Public School district in Jacksonville.

Sawyer is Five Months Pregnant & Was Last Seen Wearing a White Hoodie With ‘PINK’ On the Front

Family of missing teen sent us these photos of 16 year old Iyana Sawyer. JSO says Sawyer is 5 feet 8 in. weighs 120 pounds. Last seen wearing white hoodie w/ PINK written across front also had on light blue jeans & black & white adidas shoes. If u know anything call JSO. @wjxt4 pic.twitter.com/OCE2dhcNBM — Brittany Muller (@WJXTBrittanyM) December 29, 2018

Iyana Sawyer is taller than the average teenager, at 5 feet 8 inches. She weighs approximately 120 pounds. She has straight, shoulder-length black hair.

Deputies said Sawyer was five months pregnant at the time of her disappearance. Investigators have not publicly commented about who her child’s father is and whether that person knows anything about where she went.

Sawyer was last seen wearing blue jeans and a white hoodie from Victoria’s Secret. The hoodie has “PINK” written across the front.

Anyone with information about Sawyer’s disappearance is asked to call the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office at 904-630-0500.

Iyana Sawyer’s Aunt Describes Her as a Straight-A Student Who is Very Close to Her Family

#MISSINGPERSON:

Name: Iyana Sawyer

Age: 16 years old

Race/Sex: Black/Female

Height/Weight: 5’8”/120 lbs

Eyes/Hair: Brn/Blk (Straight/Shoulder Length)

Clothing: White Hoodie with “PINK” across the front, Light Blue Jeans and Black and White Addidas shoes Contact @JSOPIO. pic.twitter.com/C8QLruxrje — Destiny McKeiver (@WJXTDestiny) December 29, 2018

Iyana Sawyer’s aunt, Paula Dixon, spoke with WJXT-TV, a CW affiliate in Jacksonville. She said no one in the family had heard from Sawyer since the day she vanished.

Dixon described Sawyer as a motivated high school student. She earned straight A’s and has been planning to graduate a year early.

Dixon told the TV station that Sawyer has a close relationship with her family. “She’s just a sweet person all the way around. She loves to be around her family.”

