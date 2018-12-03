Jacquelyn Smith: Good Samaritan Killed While Giving Woman Money

Jacquelyn Smith has been identified as the Maryland woman stabbed to death while trying to help someone in need.

According to Baltimore police, the 52-year-old victim was stabbed in the chest along the 1000th block of Valley Street in east Baltimore. The attack happened shortly after midnight on December 1, 2018.

The Baltimore Sun reports that Smith was riding in the passenger seat. She and her husband and stepdaughter had just left a family gathering, according to WBFF-TV. They spotted a woman holding what they thought was a baby. The woman had a cardboard sign that read “Please help me feed my baby.”

Smith lowered the window to give the woman money. A man then approached the car and tried to steal Smith’s wallet. Police said the suspect stabbed Smith during the struggle. Smith was rushed to the hospital.

Baltimore police said officers met the family at a nearby hospital within a few minutes of the stabbing. Smith died from her injuries at the hospital.

Anyone with information about this killing is asked to call homicide detectives at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7-lockup.

According to CBS Baltimore, Smith lived in Aberdeen, Maryland in Harford County. A friend described Smith as “a very loving, caring person. A very hard working woman. Just…just sweet.”

