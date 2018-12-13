Jennifer St. Clair: Woman Dies After Falling Off Motorcycle on First Date

Investigators in Florida are working to figure out why 33-year-old Jennifer Amy St. Clair was left to die after she reportedly fell off the back of a motorcycle. Her body was found along I-95 in Pompano Beach, Florida, the morning of December 7.

She had been run over multiple times by passing cars. But investigators have not yet determined the exact cause of death.

Here’s what you need to know.

1. Jennifer St. Clair Was On a First Date With a Man She Had Met On Tinder

The attorney representing her family, Todd Falzone, explained during a news conference that St. Clair had gone out with a man she met on Tinder; it was their first date. He picked her up at her house in Fort Lauderdale on a motorcycle around 10 p.m. Thursday night, December 6.

Two other couples, also on motorcycles, were also there. The group went to a bar in Delray Beach.

St. Clair appears to have fallen off the back of the motorcycle as the group headed back to Fort Lauderdale around 2 a.m. Falzone explained that the drivers of the other two motorcycles had ridden ahead and reportedly did not witness St. Clair fall off the bike.

Falzone said that St. Clair’s date did not call police. Instead, he called one of the other drivers who had ridden ahead, who appeared to be his cousin. That man then called 911. Falzone said police had not yet shared the 911 call with the family.

2. Officials: St. Clair’s Body Was Struck Multiple Times By Passing Cars on the Interstate

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, St. Clair’s body was found in the center lane. She was pronounced dead at the scene. Falzone explained that it remained unclear exactly how St. Clair ended up off the bike and whether she was killed instantly. Her body was then hit multiple times by other vehicles.

At least three drivers who hit St. Clair’s body stopped and gave statements to police. The South Florida Sun Sentinel quoted one of those drivers, who did not share his name with the media.

He shared what he witnessed after stopping and calling 911. “As I was waiting, other traffic came along and ran her over again and again, and no one stopped. Only three people stopped. And I can’t believe people can run over a body in the road and not stop.”

3. Investigators & St. Clair’s Family Are Urging Anyone With Information to Come Forward

Falzone said the name of St. Clair’s date was not yet available. He described the investigation as a criminal probe. They are asking anyone with information about what happened to call 954-493-8477.

During the news conference, St. Clair’s aunt, Amy Gamber, spoke about her niece. She described St. Clair as “full of live, silly and funny.” She added that St. Clair was a “very sweet girl who would do anything for anybody.”

Gamber teared up as she explained that St. Clair had two siblings and was “surrounded by a big family that loves her so much.” Gamber reiterated that the family is looking for closure and justice for Jennifer St. Clair, urging the person responsible to “do the right thing.”

4. Family: Jennifer St. Clair Loved Pets & Worked in a Restaurant

Amy Gamber shared that Jennifer St. Clair was born in New Jersey but had spent the majority of her life in Florida. She graduated from Piper High School in Sunrise, Florida, in 2003, according to her Facebook page.

St. Clair had most recently worked as a server at Cooper’s Hawk Winery & Restaurant. Her aunt explained that St. Clair had just started a new job before she was killed.

Gamber added that St. Clair loved animals. She had a dog named Lily.

5. A Fund Was Started to Assist the Family With Funeral & Memorial Costs

Jennifer St. Clair’s sister-in-law, Ashley St. Clair, started a fund on Facebook to assist the family. She wrote a touching tribute to Jennifer, writing, “Jennifer Amy St. Clair was a loving caring friend, niece, sister, cousin, daughter, and granddaughter whose life was taken way too soon. Jennifer was an avid dog lover and owner. Her heart for her family, friends, and animals showed every day. Her laugh and smile could light up any room. We will treasure the joyful passion for life that she shared with all of us. Her free spirit and loving nature will help guide us for years to come. We love her forever and we’ll miss her dearly.”

According to the online obituary, a Celebration of Life Memorial Service was scheduled for Saturday, December 15 from 11 a.m.- 1 p.m. The funeral was set to begin at noon the same day, at the Joseph A. Scarano Stirling Memorial Chapel in Davie, Florida.