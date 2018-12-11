Jesse Shane Kempson: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Jesse Shane Kempson is the 26-year-old man who has been charged with the murder of British backpacker Grace Millane, who disappeared on December 1, the night of Millane’s 22nd birthday.

Kempson’s name was originally withheld by police, but it was soon released on social media. Kempson was since heckled in Auckland’s District Court on Monday. His full name is Jesse Shane Kempson. Due to New Zealand law, his name still cannot be released in any of the country’s publications, but it’s allowed to be revealed in international publications.

Millane’s body was found on December 9 near a rural road on the outskirts of Auckland. Her cause of death has not yet been identified, but police are seeking any information on the whereabouts of a shovel they believe was involved in her death.

1. An Anonymous Woman Told The Sydney Morning Herald That She & Kempson Were Messaging Romantically for Months Leading up to Millane’s Disappearance

According to The Sydney Morning Herald, a woman said that she and Kempson had been messaging for six months leading up to Millane's death, and that they'd actually planned to meet up for a date on December 1, the night of Millane's disappearance, but that she'd been to busy.

According to The Sydney Morning Herald, a woman said that she and Kempson had been messaging for six months leading up to Millane’s death, and that they’d actually planned to meet up for a date on December 1, the night of Millane’s disappearance, but that she’d been to busy.

The woman, whose identity has remained anonymous, said, “I’m quite upset. Obviously angels were watching over me.” She further revealed that Kempson had talked to her about moving to Australia with him, but that he’d done it in a “normal” context. She added, “The only weird thing I thought about him was that he asked me for feet photos and of me with my high heels on.”

On Monday, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern publicly apologized to Millane’s family for what had happened to her while she was visiting New Zealand. Ardern said, “The overwhelming sense I get is that this is something we feel immense heartbreak for the family and the sense of collective shame. We pride ourselves on being a place where people are welcome, where they are safe and this hasn’t happened. I feel a sense that New Zealanders are carrying this quite personally.”

2. The Last Instagram Post Millane Wrote Is Eerily Forboding: ‘Two Can Keep a Secret, If One of Them Are Dead’

The last Instagram post written by Millane is like something out of a murder mystery. Six weeks before she disappeared, she wrote, “Two can keep a secret, if one of them is dead.”

Court documents have since stated that the killing of Millane happened between December 1 and December 2, the latter of which was Millane’s 22nd birthday.

Though Kempson’s Facebook (which he held under the name “Jesse Shane”) has since been virtually purged of any information, Millane’s Facebook is still active under the name “Grace Emmie Rose Millane.” Many of her pictures are still readily available, though Facebook has already classified her account as a memorialized account.

3. Jesse Shane Kempson Commented on a Facebook Post of Millane’s the Night She Disappeared; in a Since Deleted Post in October, He Wrote About His Struggle Mental Illness

On December 1, less than an hour before Millane was last seen, Kempson commented on one of Millane’s Facebook photos. He wrote, “Beautiful very radiant”. The comment has since been removed, but the picture still remains, which you can see above.

In another since-deleted Facebook post, Kempson wrote a lengthy message to his Facebook followers in October that detailed the stresses in his life and the efforts he was making to keep his issues with anxiety “under control.”

He wrote,

“I’ve done a lot of reflection over time and have narrowed down the cause of [my bad decisions] and with that being said I believe you all deserve to know. My clear arrogance and selfishness has truly affected the relationship I have with the people in my life. I know that I was growing up, emotionally, mentally.. When we grow up, we make mistakes. That’s how we improve! In the exam of life, you can’t retest yourself with the same question paper! But with that being said we can change how we treat each other and over time I’ve learnt that every action has a reaction but I’ve also learnt how much compassion we all have as people I’ve recently been diagnosed with severe anxiety and currently take medication to keep this under control.”

4. Jesse Shane Kempson Was Estranged From His Parents, According to Several British Publications

Since his identity reveal, a few pieces of information about Kempson’s personal life have begun to circulate through British and New Zealand publications. Telegraph reports that Kempson was estranged from his family, and that his grandfather had raised him for a period of time after his parents separated when he was younger.

Kempson’s grandfather spoke to New Zealand publication Stuff about his grandson on the condition of anonymity, revealing that Kempson had fathered a child who he hadn’t spoken to in two years, and that Kempson was largely not on speaking terms with his family. In a short statement to Stuff, Kempson’s father explained away their lack of closeness with “A difference in opinion on life.”

His grandfather added, “He was a nice kid, but he sort of fell out with everybody, which is what happens with broken up marriages.”

In an exclusive interview with DailyMail, a former softball teammate of Kempson’s said that the 26-year-old was “creepy,” and that “his life revolved around girls, taking to girls.” The teammate continued, “He was always trying to get with younger girls… he was very quiet around the boys.”

5. Grace Millane and Jesse Shane Kempson Were Staying at the Same Auckland Hotel at the Time of Her Disappearance

Though Kempson did comment on Millane's Facebook, police declined confirmation of reports that the two met on a dating app. However, court documents have confirmed that Kempson was staying at the same hotel in Auckland as Millane was at the time of her disappearance, according to Independent.

Though Kempson did comment on Millane’s Facebook, police declined confirmation of reports that the two met on a dating app. However, court documents have confirmed that Kempson was staying at the same hotel in Auckland as Millane was at the time of her disappearance, according to Independent.