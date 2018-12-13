Jessica Starr Family: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Jessica Starr, the Michigan meteorologist who tragically committed suicide, leaves behind a young family. Compounding the sadness in the story, Starr was the married mother of two small children.

“Just awful news,” wrote Fox 13’s Paul Dellegatto on Facebook. “One of my colleagues took her life last night. Jessica Starr was a well liked and respected meteorologist at our FOX station in Detroit. She leaves behind a husband, two beautiful children and a loving family. If you or someone you know is hurting or needs to talk help is available 24/7. Call the national suicide prevention lifeline at 1-800-273-8255.” Here is a link to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline website.

Jessica Starr was a meterologist with Fox 2 Detroit.

Here’s what you need to know about Jessica Starr’s family:

1. Jessica Starr Frequently Posted Pictures of Her Children & Husband on Facebook

Jessica Starr filled her Facebook page with photos of her children – a boy and a girl – and her husband. In September, she posted photos of her son getting on a school bus and wrote, “First day of kindergarten in the books! #thenine.” Her two children are named Noah and Riley. Her married name was Rose, and she had been married for eight years. Daniel Rose’s Facebook page is filled with pictures of him with Jessica, their kids, and wedding photos. His Facebook page says his occupation is medical device sales.

Jessica once revealed in an interview: “Being a mom was something I always wanted to be. Professionally, I just want to keep growing. I’m really happy right now.”

She spoke on TV about the need for a “momcation.”

“I do think moms need a break,” she said. “You can’t sometimes go to the bathroom sometimes without a little hand coming underneath.” She posted pictures on Facebook of her children on Santa’s lap, making cookies, bowling, and other family-oriented scenes.

In July 2018, she posted a series of family photos and wrote, “Been M.I.A for a few weeks…I’m back from the west side of the state! #puremichigan I love #southhaven 💖🌞💖”

2. Jessica Starr’s Mother Appeared on Television With Her

A video posted on the Fox 2 website from May 11, 2017 is titled “Jessica Starr’s Mom.” In the video, Jessica Starr’s look-alike mother appeared on the set with her on Mother’s Day.

Her name is Carol. She revealed tidbits from Jessica Starr’s childhood, saying that “Jessica never sucked her thumb” growing up but that she had “lots of Barbies and troll dolls” growing up.

She had one older brother but they didn’t fight much. They were three and a half years apart. The brother is calm, quiet and relaxed, Jessica’s mother said.

Jessica said she was “very sporty” in high school and “a big dork.” She was into basketball and track. Her mother said Jessica started calling her by her first name when growing up. Jessica said she did it to get her mother’s attention.

They revealed that Carol and Jessica liked to go to the spa together. “Women, in general, we’re always taking care of other people,” Jessica’s mom said on the air, and she said women should take time to regroup and take “care of ourselves.”

On another occasion, Jessica Starr revealed on Facebook, “Do you use closed caption on your TV? Love you Deena! I love you too mom! (My mom loss (sic) some of her hearing from having measles as a child).”

3. Jessica Spoke About a Date Night With Her Husband to a Flooring Store on TV

In March 2016, Jessica Starr’s husband called in on the air to discuss their upcoming “date night.” Her husband’s name is Dan.

In the joking segment, which was filled with laughter, it was revealed that Jessica Starr had a “hot date” with her husband to go “look at flooring.”

“We’re finishing our basement. We don’t want to drag two kids to a flooring store,” Jessica revealed to her television colleagues. “So we’re going to go look at carpet. That’s how you don’t make a number three. Go to a flooring store on a date night. Two kids are enough.”

Jessica’s husband, Dan, then called in to the show. “Hi Honey,” Jessica said.

“Getting excited for the big date night?” he asked. Jessica Starr said they were going to be “home by 9 and then be snoring by 9:30 p.m.”

“Love ya babe,” Jessica concluded.

4. Jessica Starr Committed Suicide After Struggling to Recover From Eye Surgery

The Fox 2 station released a statement that confirmed that Jessica Starr committed suicide.

“Last night we were informed of the heartbreaking news that our friend and colleague, meteorologist Jessica Starr took her life. All of us here at FOX2 are in deep shock and cannot believe that such a wonderful, bright and intelligent individual will no longer be with us,” the statement read. “Her family and friends will be in our thoughts and prayers in the coming days as we all deal with our grief.”

The last post on Jessica’s Facebook page discussed her recovery from eye surgery. “Update; yesterday was a struggle for me. I really wanted to come back but I need more time to recover. Please keep me in your thoughts during this challenging time. Will keep you updated. 🙏🏻” it read. In October 2018, she wrote, “Lasik SMILE went well! Still foggy vision but I can SEE! 👀”

5. Jessica Starr Spoke Out About an Internet Troll While Pregnant

Jessica Starr spoke out against an Internet troll who harassed her while she was pregnant.

“We’re in the public eye, and you have to have a thick skin to be in the media. That’s just part of it, and I’m okay with that. You can not like the hair today; we’re used to that. You can not like the makeup, the outfit, that’s fine. Doesn’t bother me,” Jessica said on-air. “But, I got a hand-written letter saying that it looks like I’m about to deliver an elephant, and, ‘Isn’t it about time you start your [maternity] leave?’ And I just think that’s crossing the line.”