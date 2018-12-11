Nicki Minaj Calls Out DailyMailTV Host Jessie Palmer

Nicki Minaj told DailyMailTV host Jessie Palmer that he “better have a good lawyer” after the show ran a segment about the Queens rapper and her boyfriend, Kenneth Petty. Minaj posted on Instagram, “You better have a good lawyer, #JessePalmer #ArnoldPalmer You just lied on me on nat’l TV & now you’re being sued. You better be able to back up what you just said about me with FACTS. #SuperFacts #Defamation.” While on Twitter, Minaj wrote, “The barbz are getting more tuition & student loan money after I sue this hoe @JessePalmerTV.” In another message, Minaj wrote, “You going to jail @jessepalmertv.” Palmer has worked as the main anchor for DailyMailTV since the show launched in September 2017. Prior to that, he had been a contributor to Good Morning America. Palmer had been backup quarterback in the NFL, spending the majority of five-year career with the New York Giants as second-string behind Kerry Collins.

You going to jail 😂😂😂😂😂@JessePalmerTV — QUEEN (@NICKIMINAJ) December 11, 2018

Minaj has been on constant rotation in the news cycle after she made her relationship with Kenneth Petty Instagram official on December 10. Petty, 40, is a registered sex offender in New York state. Petty is a “Level 2” offender. The state views him as having a “medium risk of committing another offense.” In 1995, Petty was convicted of attempted first-degree rape and served just under four years for the crime. In 2006, Petter was convicted of first-degree manslaughter and served seven years in prison. He was paroled in May 2013. In response to a barrage of negative comments, Minaj wrote, “Y’all can’t run my life. Y’all can’t even run y’all own life. Thank you boo.”

TMZ reports that Minaj and Petty first dated when she was 16 and she refers to him as one of her “first loves.” The TMZ report refers to the pair as having “great chemistry, despite all the years between their relationships.” While friends told TMZ that Minaj has not been this happy in years.

