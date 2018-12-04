Joanna Coates: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

AMBER ALERT: The Rochester Police Department has initiated an Amber Alert for 14 year old Joanna Coates-12/22/2003. Joanna was last Saturday, December 1st and she is believed to be with Robert Gonzalez-1/17/1977, of Rochester. Call 911 if located. pic.twitter.com/THmsF9vT5Z — Rochester NY Police (@RochesterNYPD) December 4, 2018

On December 3, police in Rochester issued an amber alert for a 14 year old girl named Joanna Coates. An amber alert is issued by authorities when they have reason to believe that a minor has been kidnapped and is in serious danger. Here’s what you need to know about Joanna Coates:

1. Police Believe Joanna Was Abducted from Rochester on Saturday, December 1

AMBER Alert: Joanna Coates, F/W/14 from Rochester, NY. Please contact 911 if seen. Multilingual & ASL Link: https://t.co/bVzN4CafyY. pic.twitter.com/9pZfqiWizJ — NYCEM – Notify NYC (@NotifyNYC) December 4, 2018

Police believe that Joanna was likely abducted from LaSalle street, in Rochester, New York, at about 7PM on Saturday, December 1. They say she and her kidnapper may have been been heading south towards New York City.

Joanna is 14 years old and is about 5 feet and 4 inches tall. She weighs about 100 pounds. When last seen, she was wearing a blue Nike shirt, black leggings, and Timberland boots. Her hair is dyed purple and she has green eyes.

2. Police Believe a 41 Year Old Named Roberto Gonzalez May Have Abducted Joanna

AMBER ALERT: Rochester City Police are looking for a 14-year-old girl, Joanna Coats, last seen around 7 p.m. on LaSalle Street. She's believed to be with 41-year-old Robert Gonzalez. pic.twitter.com/UIDJZ0BRLD — Spectrum News ROC (@SPECNewsROC) December 4, 2018

Robert Gonzalez is 41 years old. He has black hair and brown eyes; he is about 6 feet tall and weighs around 185 poundo.

Police believe that Gonzalez may have abducted Joanna and are searching for him: anyone with information about his whereabouts has been asked to call 911. Police say Gonzalez may be planning to take Joanna to New York City; the two could already be in New York.

Two days after Joanna’s kidnapping, authorities issued an amber alert, calling on anyone who sees her to immediately alert authorities. Amber alerts are not issued for all missing children: they are reserved for cases where authorities believe that the children are in grave danger.

3. Joanna’s Family Believes She Left Willingly With Gonzalez but Say She Didn’t Know What She Was Getting Into

On Monday afternoon, a woman who appears to be Joanna’s sister put up a series of passionate messages on her Facebook account, asking for help in finding Joanna. The woman, Brittany Hollart, painted a picture of Joanna as a naive 14 year old who didn’t understand the realities of life.

Brittany said that Joanna had gone willingly with Robert Gonzalez but said that Joanna didn’t really know what she was getting into. She also said that the family had been warned that Gonzalez “is known to sell women.” Brittany concluded, “Joanna, get ur a** home.”

4. Joanna Was Last Seen on Saturday, Driving With Robert Gonzalez

Joanna disappeared on Saturday and has not been heard from since. She was last seen at about 7PM on Saturday, December 1, when she was spotted driving southeast with Robert Gonzalez. Gonzalez, 41, is described as a Hispanic man with black hair and brown eyes. He weighs about 185 pounds and is about 6 feet tall.

Joanna is about 5 foot 4 and weighs about 100 pounds. She is described as white, with green eyes and hair dyed purple. She was last seen wearing a blue Nike shirt, black leggings, and Timberland boots.

Gonzalez may have been driving toward New York City, police say.

5. Police Are Asking Anyone With Information to Call 911 Right Away

UPDATE: Police now say the missing 14-year-old Joanna Coates has purple hair and blue eyes. Below is a more recent photo of Coates. pic.twitter.com/veKCsxBllk — news10nbc (@news10nbc) December 4, 2018

Authorities issued the amber alert because they believe that Joanna is in grave danger. They are asking anyone who sees her, or who learns anything about her, to immediately call 911.

Police believe that Robert Gonzalez, a 41 year old man, abducted Joanna from Rochester, in upstate New York, on Saturday, December 1. The two were last seen driving together, at about 7PM on Saturday, and authorities believe that they might be heading towards New York City.