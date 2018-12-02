John Drennan & Daniella Anthony: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

John Drennan and Daniella Anthony were visiting New York City from the U.K. after Thanksgiving. They were engaged on Friday, Nov. 30 in Central Park, the day before they were set to return home. A lovely story.

But the ring disappeared down a subway grate. And after, the New York Police Department was on a mission to not only retrieve the ring but find the couple, with little to go on.

So the NYPD took to Twitter.

Here’s what you need to know:

1. The NYPD Shared a Video on Twitter That Showed a Couple Trying to Retrieve Their Engagement Ring From a Subway Grate

WANTED for dropping his fiancée’s ring in @TimesSquareNYC!

She said Yes – but he was so excited that he dropped the ring in a grate. Our @NYPDSpecialops officers rescued it & would like to return it to the happy couple. Help us find them? 💍 call 800-577-TIPS @NYPDTIPS @NYPDMTN pic.twitter.com/tPWg8OE0MQ — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) December 1, 2018

Police initially said this all occurred outside the Times Square subway station, the crossroads of the world. It wasn’t. It was Central Park. But that doesn’t matter much. So, John proposes to Daniella. Minutes later, the ring falls into a subway grate. Likely lost forever to subterranean New York.

But the NYPD was determined to get the ring back.

Now, this whole Central Park versus Times Square confusion seems to be lingering but again, it’s a fairy tale so we’re just going to go with it.

Enter the New York Police Department Special Operations officers.

“WANTED for dropping his fiancée’s ring in @TimesSquareNYC! She said Yes – but he was so excited that he dropped the ring in a grate. Our @NYPDSpecialops officers rescued it & would like to return it to the happy couple. Help us find them? 💍 call 800-577-TIPS @NYPDTIPS @NYPDMTN”

2. NYPD Special Operations Officers Are on the Case

The couple that lost their engagement ring in Time Square on Friday night has been found. A special thank you to #NYPD ESU Det. Bucchignano & Glacken for their extra effort, they returned the next morning & were able to recover the💍 in a subway grading. Congrats & Best of Luck! pic.twitter.com/ShUnJTYuB9 — NYPD Special Ops (@NYPDSpecialops) December 2, 2018

Likely having other things to do, but remembering it’s the holiday season, special operations cops make it their mission to get the rescue the ring from the subway grate.

“Here’s a photo of the ring our officers recovered (and cleaned!) Call 1-800-577-TIPS or DM @NYPDTips if you know the happy couple so we can return it to them!”

Here’s a photo of the ring our officers recovered (and cleaned!) Call 1-800-577-TIPS or DM @NYPDTips if you know the happy couple so we can return it to them! pic.twitter.com/hzFXxuMVJW — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) December 1, 2018

3. Anxious to Find the Couple, the NYPD Shared Better Pictures on Twitter

We still haven’t found our “almost engaged” couple WANTED for dropping their ring in Times Square. Here are some more photos, does anyone recognize them? For a fairy-tale ending, call 800-577-TIPS or DM @NYPDTips. 💍 pic.twitter.com/c2bkJqd7q8 — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) December 2, 2018

“We still haven’t found our “almost engaged” couple WANTED for dropping their ring in Times Square. Here are some more photos, does anyone recognize them? For a fairy-tale ending, call 800-577-TIPS or DM @NYPDTips. 💍”

Hope you find them, a real Fairy tale in New York, all the best from Yorkshire UK — Mark Herridge (@markaherridge) December 2, 2018

The story has some “hopeless romantics” just as anxious as the NYPD to find the almost-engaged couple.

4. Meanwhile, John Drennan Had Created a Twitter Account, Yes, Just For This, to Say He & Fiancée Daniella Anthony Were the Couple

Some thought it a hoax because the details did not match up: It was Central Park, not Times Square. He’d proposed and Daniella was wearing the ring when it fell off her finger. It was not how police described it initially; that John had proposed over a grate, and then dropped the ring.

But John and Daniella did not seem to be bothered by the discrepancies. The ring was gone. And the NYPD got it back for them.

Thank you, Twitter. Case closed! Love,

John, Daniella, and the NYPD. pic.twitter.com/G7eB1Ds7vP — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) December 2, 2018

“We would like to thank everyone who shared this story! The (now) happy couple is back in their home country, but thanks to your retweets they heard we were looking for them! We’re making arrangements to get them their ring back. Congratulations!”

Thank you again @NYPDNews we will never forget how much effort you went to. Love New York ❤️ — Daniella (@Daniell09311533) December 2, 2018

5. John & Daniella Both Took to Twitter to Explain & Thank the NYPD & New Yorkers

Thank you so much @NYPDnews and everyone for sharing and reuniting me with my ring! Proposal was in Central Park and fell off over the drain! Thought was gone forever! Can’t thank officers enough!❤️ — Daniella (@Daniell09311533) December 2, 2018

I cant believe its been found – We are so so happy!! Thank you @NYPDnews dropping you a DM now!❤️ — John Drennan (@JohnDre65683261) December 2, 2018

Wasn’t a Twitter user, I am and will be forever grateful to all who have helped me get my ring back! @NYPDnews are returning and we are soooo happy! Love NYC!🗽❤️

Certain they will confirm soon!☺️ — Daniella (@Daniell09311533) December 2, 2018

Calling you now @NYPDnews just arrived back in UK!❤️ — John Drennan (@JohnDre65683261) December 2, 2018

Thank you again @NYPDNews we will never forget how much effort you went to. Love New York ❤️ — Daniella (@Daniell09311533) December 2, 2018

@NYPDnews, yep you have spoke with officers and delighted you guys have went above & beyond! Thank you!❤️💍🗽 — John Drennan (@JohnDre65683261) December 2, 2018

We wanted to say thank you to everyone who helped especially @NYPDnews and a special little girl who gave my fiancé a big hug… So much love for NYC!❤️ @TimesSquareNYC — John Drennan (@JohnDre65683261) December 2, 2018