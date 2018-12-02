John Drennan & Daniella Anthony: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

John Drennan and Daniella Anthony were visiting New York City from the U.K. after Thanksgiving. They were engaged on Friday, Nov. 30 in Central Park, the day before they were set to return home. A lovely story.
But the ring disappeared down a subway grate. And after, the New York Police Department was on a mission to not only retrieve the ring but find the couple, with little to go on.
So the NYPD took to Twitter.
Here’s what you need to know:
1. The NYPD Shared a Video on Twitter That Showed a Couple Trying to Retrieve Their Engagement Ring From a Subway Grate
Police initially said this all occurred outside the Times Square subway station, the crossroads of the world. It wasn’t. It was Central Park. But that doesn’t matter much. So, John proposes to Daniella. Minutes later, the ring falls into a subway grate. Likely lost forever to subterranean New York.
But the NYPD was determined to get the ring back.
Now, this whole Central Park versus Times Square confusion seems to be lingering but again, it’s a fairy tale so we’re just going to go with it.
Enter the New York Police Department Special Operations officers.
“WANTED for dropping his fiancée’s ring in @TimesSquareNYC! She said Yes – but he was so excited that he dropped the ring in a grate. Our @NYPDSpecialops officers rescued it & would like to return it to the happy couple. Help us find them? 💍 call 800-577-TIPS @NYPDTIPS @NYPDMTN”
2. NYPD Special Operations Officers Are on the Case
Likely having other things to do, but remembering it’s the holiday season, special operations cops make it their mission to get the rescue the ring from the subway grate.
“Here’s a photo of the ring our officers recovered (and cleaned!) Call 1-800-577-TIPS or DM @NYPDTips if you know the happy couple so we can return it to them!”
3. Anxious to Find the Couple, the NYPD Shared Better Pictures on Twitter
“We still haven’t found our “almost engaged” couple WANTED for dropping their ring in Times Square. Here are some more photos, does anyone recognize them? For a fairy-tale ending, call 800-577-TIPS or DM @NYPDTips. 💍”
The story has some “hopeless romantics” just as anxious as the NYPD to find the almost-engaged couple.
4. Meanwhile, John Drennan Had Created a Twitter Account, Yes, Just For This, to Say He & Fiancée Daniella Anthony Were the Couple
Some thought it a hoax because the details did not match up: It was Central Park, not Times Square. He’d proposed and Daniella was wearing the ring when it fell off her finger. It was not how police described it initially; that John had proposed over a grate, and then dropped the ring.
But John and Daniella did not seem to be bothered by the discrepancies. The ring was gone. And the NYPD got it back for them.
“We would like to thank everyone who shared this story! The (now) happy couple is back in their home country, but thanks to your retweets they heard we were looking for them! We’re making arrangements to get them their ring back. Congratulations!”
5. John & Daniella Both Took to Twitter to Explain & Thank the NYPD & New Yorkers
