John Wall Trade: Wizards All Star Bradley Beal Is ‘Frustrated’ Says NBA Insider

With the news this evening that the Washington Wizards are in advanced talks on a deal to acquire Phoenix forward, Trevor Ariza, here’s the million dollar question:

Is John Wall or Bradley Beal leaving our nation’s capital as a member of the Washington Wizards.

The Washington Wizards are in advanced talks on a deal to acquire Phoenix forward Trevor Ariza, league sources tell ESPN. Teams trying to finalize a multi-team trade tonight. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) December 15, 2018

“Well right now Bradley [Beal] is frustrated,” NBA Insider, Chris Sheridan told me last week on the Scoop B Radio Podcast.

“If the Wizards want to move him they will get a high price for him. You know Beal has a big contract. John Wall has a big contract as well.”

The Ariza sweeptakes has heated up.

Earlier this week, the Los Angeles Lakers were seen as the highest bidder.

Hearing the third team in potential Trevor Ariza Lakers/Suns deal would be the Philadelphia 76ers. Currently being discussed per source: LA giving up KCP & a 1st round pick, Phoenix Suns giving up Trevor Ariza, & the Philadelphia 76ers giving up Markelle Fultz, Shake Milton. pic.twitter.com/x5AH9InLl3 — Brandon Robinson (@ScoopB) December 10, 2018

A league source shared that the Philadelphia 76ers, Lakers and Suns were mulling over a trade scenario whereTrevor Ariza and Shake Milton would head to the Los Angeles Lakers, with Markelle Fultz joining the Phoenix Suns.Rounding out the deal, the Sixers will acquire Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and a future first-round pick.

That move seemed to have soured.

On the John Wall side, talks of the Knicks becoming a player in getting John Wall was rumored.

“They don’t have anything,” Chris Sheridan told Scoop B Radio. “There’s nothing for them to give up other than Porzingis.”

Added Sheridan: “I don’t see either one going to the Knicks.