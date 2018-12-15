John Wall Trade: Wizards All Star Bradley Beal Is ‘Frustrated’ Says NBA Insider

With the news this evening that the Washington Wizards are in advanced talks on a deal to acquire Phoenix forward, Trevor Ariza, here’s the million dollar question:

Is John Wall or Bradley Beal leaving our nation’s capital as a member of the Washington Wizards. 

“Well right now Bradley [Beal] is frustrated,” NBA Insider, Chris Sheridan told me last week on the Scoop B Radio Podcast. 

“If the Wizards want to move him they will get a high price for him. You know Beal has a big contract. John Wall has a big contract as well.”

The Ariza sweeptakes has heated up.

Earlier this week, the Los Angeles Lakers were seen as the highest bidder.

A league source shared that the Philadelphia 76ers, Lakers and Suns were mulling over a trade scenario whereTrevor Ariza and Shake Milton would head to the Los Angeles Lakers, with Markelle Fultz joining the Phoenix Suns.Rounding out the deal, the Sixers will acquire Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and a future first-round pick.

That move seemed to have soured. 

On the John Wall side, talks of the Knicks becoming a player in getting John Wall was rumored.

“They don’t have anything,” Chris Sheridan told Scoop B Radio. “There’s nothing for them to give up other than Porzingis.”

Added Sheridan: “I don’t see either one going to the Knicks.

