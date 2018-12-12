Kelsey Berreth: Video Released Showing Missing Mom

Colorado police have released the last known video showing young mother Kelsey Berreth, a 29-year-old flight instructor who has been missing since Thanksgiving Day.

You can watch the video here:

Kelsey was last spotted at the Safeway supermarket near her Colorado home, authorities confirmed in a news conference. Kelsey’s mother reported her missing on December 2, 2018, but no sign of Kelsey Berreth could be found. The surveillance video is from the grocery store.

Kelsey was shopping with her 1-year-old daughter at the Safeway, the police chief said in a news conference. She then exchanged her daughter with her fiancee that day, according to the chief. She hasn’t been seen since.

According to a missing person’s poster from the Woodland Park Police, the community where Kelsey lived, Kelsey Berreth was last seen on November 22, 2018 in the area of her residence, 200 block of E. Lake Avenue in Woodland Park, Colorado. She has family in both Idaho and Washington, the missing person’s poster says. People with information are urged to call the Woodland Park Police Department at 719-687-9262.

Police said that she was last seen wearing a “white shirt, grey sweater, blue pants (possibly blue jeans), brown purse and white shoes.” Police said they are looking for information to “help us reunite Kelsey with her daughter.” There were cold cinnamon rolls in Kelsey’s residence when authorities searched it.

There is a Facebook page devoted to finding Kelsey Berreth. The young mother’s disappearance has raised great concern because her cell phone pinged 700 miles away from where she was last seen, according to Fox News. In addition, her belongings were left behind, and her family says it’s not like Kelsey to disappear, especially because she has a very young daughter.

There were also text messages made to her employer and fiancee, but it’s not clear whether Kelsey actually sent them.

“We are treating Kelsey’s disappearance as a missing person’s case at this time. We have not identified anyone as a suspect,” said Police Chief Miles De Young in a press conference on December 10, 2018.

Cheryl Berreth, Kelsey’s mother, was at the press conference. “She’s not the kind that runs off. This is completely out of character…Kelsey is reliable, considerate and honest,” she said. “…Like I said, she doesn’t run off and someone knows where she is at. Kelsey, we just want you home…and we won’t quit looking.”

Kelsey’s daughter is safe, according to the Facebook page devoted to finding her.

The man in the above photo, shared by the Kelsey Berreth Facebook page, was not identified. The post with it reads, “Kelsey’s family desperately needs her back. Please call Woodland Park Police Dept. @ 719-687-9262 with any information. Someone must have seen or spoken with her Thanksgiving Day or since. This photo was taken 1 year ago.” However, the police chief said that Kelsey’s fiancee is named Patrick Frasee, According to KDVR, “He told police the last text he received from her phone was on November 25th. Police said Kelsey’s mother reported her missing on December 2nd.”

The child is with the father, Patrick, police said in a news conference, and Frasee said they exchanged the child on November 22 and he said that was the last time he saw Kelsey. A reporter asked why Patrick Frasee was not at the press conference since he was invited, and the police chief said, “You have to ask him,” and said he was being cooperative.

“At this point he is the father of Kelsey’s daughter, and we’re going to leave it at that. This is a missing person’s case,” Chief De Young said at a news conference.