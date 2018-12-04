Kissie Ram: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Kissie Ram is a Drake University student charged with faking racist letters, KCCI reports. Ram, 18, was charged by the Des Moines Police Department in Iowa with making false reports to a public safety entity.

The Des Moines Police Department said Friday that two female students reported receiving racist notes slipped under their door in November. Investigators determined that Ram, one of the students who filed a report, was responsible for the fake racist note she said she received and said she was likely responsible for the “copycat hoaxes” that followed.

Ram was issued a misdemeanor summons and faces possible expulsion from the school.

An African-American student had received a similar racist note prior to Ram’s apparent hoaxes. The origin of that note remains unknown and is still being investigated.

1. Kissie Ram’s Notes Warned Minority Students to ‘Leave’ School

The Des Moines Register reported in November that racist notes were slipped under students’ doors on campus. The notes came after the school was targeted with racist robo-calls demanding African-American students be expelled to Africa.

“We’ve decided that we no longer want [you] on our campus. Which means you need to leave or else,” the notes said.

Police now say the notes were “copycat hoaxes” of a note slipped under student Keith Walker’s door, The Des Moines Register reports.

2. Police Discovered Kissie Ram’s Hoax After 9-Day Investigation

On November 30, The Des Moines Register reported that four of the five notes were a hoax perpetrated by the same student. On Monday, Ram was identified as the student. The first note that targeted Walker is believed to be real and is being investigated as a crime. Police say they have no suspects.

“I’m still trying to process it. It’s a lot,” Walker, a freshman, told WHO-TV. “It takes a lot for me to get up and go to class because the feeling of not knowing. It’s so bad.”

ONLY ON 13: @DrakeUniversity Freshman Keith Walker tells me he forgives the people / person who slid a racist note underneath the door of his dorm room nearly three weeks ago. He's forgiven but hasn't forgotten. What he says needs to happen next. The story,tonight at 5 on @WHOhd pic.twitter.com/a68997CPiy — Jodi Long (@JodiLongWHO13) November 28, 2018

“Drake University has and will continue to do everything possible to provide for our students’ safety, success, and mental welfare. The investigation of the racist events on campus is moving forward in collaboration with the Des Moines Police Department,” university president Marty Martin said in a statement.

3. Kissie Ram Charged With Making False Report

Ram was charged with making a false report to a public safety entity. She was not booked into jail and was issued a misdemeanor summons.

“We started having a little different tone of a conversation with the two victims,” Des Moines Police Sgt. Paul Parizek told KCCI. “Unfortunately, one of them admitted that she was, in fact, responsible for the note that was written and reported to the police on (Wednesday).”

“I don’t think the fact that it’s bogus is going to take the wind out of the sail of the people who want to do the right thing and want to have the unity in our community,” Parizek added.

4. Drake University Issues Statement After Kissie Ram Identified

Fighting back with black — After a week of racist robocalls and letters, students at Drake University covered the school’s iconic Painted Street to send a message against hate. pic.twitter.com/p3PCO1BIXl — KCCI News (@KCCINews) November 16, 2018

Ram will be punished by the school and faces possible expulsion, KCCI reported.

“I am pleased that we have identified the source of the four notes reported out of Herriott Hall, and I am confident in the progress being made with the ongoing investigation,” Drake University President Marty Martin said in a press release. “As painful as these recent events have been, they have sparked important discussions and reflection, and have brought us closer together as one Drake community. We all have work to do as we further our commitment to equity and inclusion, but can be proud of our response, our values, and our conviction.”

5. Drake University Students Say They Feel Unsafe Despite Notes Revealed as Hoax

WHO-TV reported that many Drake students still feel unsafe on campus whether the notes were real or fake.

“Racism manifests itself in many different ways. And although I cannot speak personally, and nobody can speak personally, to the motives of either individual who sent either set of notes, I do think that it shows that white supremacy is a huge problem and we have to actively work to combat it,” student Morgan Coleman told the outlet. “There’s a lot of students that felt very afraid and are still very afraid regardless of who sent whatever note.”

“Fears should not be dismissed,” student body president Jose Garcia-Fuerte told The Des Moines Register. “People still feared for their lives even though it was a hoax.”

Freshman Timothy Gant said he hopes the school and the students can come together to make students of color feel more comfortable on campus.

“It’s a sentiment here in this country,” he said. “It’s a sentiment here at Drake. It’s a sentiment at other places, so we have to work here to change as much as we can. This is just another reason why we need to keep working and keep talking about this thing, because the second we invalidate that conversation and begin to stop talking about this, (that) is when this whole thing will start to die.”

“People aren’t just hanging signs. People are actually going up to students of color and asking them, ‘What can I do for you?'” he added. “But it’s that dialogue that started this, and it’s that discussion that will carry this whole movement across.”

