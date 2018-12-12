Krispy Kreme Dozen Donuts for $1: How to Get the Deal

Krispy Kreme dozen donuts are going for $1 if you buy a dozen donuts at full price to celebrate December 12 or 12/12. The deal is only for original glazed donuts. In the past, the company has produced a specialty donut for the occasion, but not this year.

The company announced that the yearly promotion would continue in 2018 in a Twitter post on December 9. Krispy Kreme has been doing this deal since 2012. The company refers to the promotion as “Day of the Dozens.” There is a limit of two $1 dozens per customer, so bring a friend if you work in a large office. There is no coupon or app download involved in the promotion, just make sure you buy one dozen first. Lucky recipients of the deal are being asked to share their experience on social media using the hashtag #DayofDozens while tagging @KrispyKreme.

The majority of Krispy Kreme franchises are participating. You can find your closest store here. The popularity of the deal and of Krispy Kreme in general means that there is likely to be a line at your local store. If that line is too unbearable, Panera Bread is offering a free bagel-a-day until the end of 2018. In total, there are 1,400 stores across 33 countries. Typically, a dozen donuts will set you back anywhere between $9 and $11 with some selling a dozen for $7, depending on where you live.

If you live in Austin, Texas, be warned that only two Krispy Kreme stores are participating, reports KXAN. It might be an idea to call ahead to make sure your store is participating in the promotion.

National Day Calendar is not recognizing Day of the Dozens but does recognize December 12 as: Poinsettia Day, Gingerbread House Day, National Ding-a-Ling Day and Nationaal Ambrosia Day.

The countdown is on to #DayoftheDozens! Come in on 12/12 to get a $1 Original Glazed Dozen with any dozen purchase. pic.twitter.com/gPoXcXIZoX — Krispy Kreme (@krispykreme) December 9, 2018

In November, Krispy Kreme released their Ugly Sweater Donut range in order to get people in the holiday spirit.

The Day of the Dozens deal has changed over the years. In 2016, Krispy Kreme charged $4.99 for a dozen donuts. A year earlier, the deal involved a full price dozen getting you a free dozen. In July 2018, Krispy Kreme offered a similar Day of the Dozens deal to celebrate their 81st birthday.

