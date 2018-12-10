Leah Forster: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

The world of orthodox Jewish comedians is a small one, and an insular one. But still, a small community of devout stand-up comics is thriving, especially in Boro Park and other Brooklyn neighborhoods.

Leah Forster, a comedian who grew up orthodox, performs in both Yiddish and in English for all-female audiences. She describes herself as religious and says she tries to follow the Jewish laws that govern female performance. But recently, Forster had a run-in with one of the most powerful groups of rabbis in New York City, who were troubled by the fact that Forster is a lesbian. Here’s what you need to know:

1. Forster Was Forced to Cancel Two New Years Eve Shows After Rabbis Said the Show Would Violate Jewish Law

Forster was planning to host a New Year’s Eve celebration at Brooklyn’s Garden of Eatin, a leading Kosher restaurant in the Midwood section of Brooklyn. The neighborhood is home to a large Orthodox Jewish population; Forster lives there too. The event was announced and tickets were sold. Then suddenly, an organization called Vaad Harabanim put the kibosh on the whole thing.

Vaad Harabanim, sometimes called the “Kosher police,” is an organization of rabbis that rule on which restaurants are following the Jewish religious laws and can be considered “kosher,” or acceptable eating places for religious Jews. For restaurants that’s depend on a religious clientele, having a Kosher certificate is crucial. Losing the certificate means losing business.

Vaad Harabanim ruled that, since Forster is a lesbian, having her host an event t Garden of Eat In would violate Jewish law. (Forster has noted that she never talks about her sexuality in her act.) The organization warned that they would yank the restaurant’s Kosher certificate if they let Forster perform. So, reluctantly, the restaurant canceled the event. The same thing happened when Forster tried to book another New Year’s Eve event at another Brooklyn restaurant, Orchidea.

2. New York’s Commision on Human Rights is Looking into the Case

This is outrageous. Garden of Eat In in Flatbush cancelled a comedy show with comedian Leah Forster when they found out she is a lesbian. In New York this is not acceptable, that is not "religious freedom". @andrewcuomo @melissadderosa @CoreyinNYC @NYCHRA https://t.co/Quij4foJ8k — Daniel Atwood (@atwooddaniel) November 30, 2018

The Daily News, after interviewing Forster, reported that she had filed a formal complaint with New York City’s Commission on Human Rights. Forster told the Daily News,

“I am being stripped of my basic human and civil rights solely based on my sexuality plus my religion or lack thereof.” She said a lawyer from the Commission had called to discuss her case, although it wasn’t clear whether there would be any action taken on her complaint.

Under New York City law, employers may not discriminate against current or potential employees based on their sexuality.

3. Forster Has Often Been Critical of Intolerance in the Orthodox Community

Forster generally abides by Jewish law, at least as it relates to her performances. She performs in front of only all-female Jewish audiences. When one of her videos “leaked” to the non-Jewish community, she wrote a letter to her fans, complaining about the leak and saying that she hoped they did not think “that I put the video out there for the whole world to see.” She describes herself as “Frum,” or highly religious.

But Forster is also critical of Orthodox Jews who can’t accept less religious people. She recorded a video asking religious Jews to stop rejecting their family members who had stepped out of the fold. She said that too many families are being ripped apart when people disown their parents, children, or siblings over a difference in religious opinion. And she called on her fans to extend a hand to family and friends who may have lost their faith, instead of casting them out.

She herself says she “toyed” with the idea of “crossing over” to perform in front of a secular audience, where she would be free to talk about off-color topics, use explicit language, and disregard strict rules against gossip, for example. But Forster said she ultimately decided against it, saying she’d risk hurting too many of the people she loved.

4. Forster’s Act Pokes Fun at the Foibles of the Orthodox Community

Forster grew up in the orthodox Jewish community in Brooklyn. She knows the community well, and in fact, much of her comedy is a little hard for people who aren’t steeped in the community’s traditions to understand. She mixes English with Yiddish, throwing Yiddish words into even her English language performances. She constantly makes reference to Jewish law or to common practices of the community.

In one skit, Bungalow Life, she puts on the persona of a stressed-out mother who seems slightly overwhelmed by the demands of tending to her kids and competing with her neighbors.

Tablet magazine reports that Forster’s Yiddish performances also criticize many Orthodox women’s relationships with their non-Jewish maids. Tablet says that Forster’s act skewers the orthodox women for their racism and selfishness — a point of view which could get Forster in trouble. You can watch the Yiddish-language video for that here.

5. Forster Says Her New Year Show Will Go On, In Spite of the ‘Rabbi$$’

Forster is still advertising a “nite out” in Brooklyn for New Year’s Eve. A flier for the event says that the location hasn’t been set yet, since the Garden of Eat In and the Orchidea events were canceled. But, the flier says, 50 dollars will still get you a ticket to the event, to be held somewhere in Brooklyn, featuring alcohol and kosher food.

“The show must go on!” the flier reads. “Once in a lifetime chance to see the show that Rabbi$$ are trying to cancel!”