LOOK: Russian Media Mocks Trump’s Visit to Iraq

President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump paid a surprise visit to Iraq on Wednesday, visiting US troops and military leaders stationed in the west of the country. The visit came after Trump had taken heat in the press for failing to visit any troops over Christmas. Photos showed soldiers at Al Asad Air Base cheering the president; some asked the president to autograph their hats.
But not everyone praised the president for his visit. Russian media jabbed at President Trump for his trip, insisting that the Russian president, Vladimir Putin, was getting much more done in the same time period. One Kremlin journalist wrote, “News of one day: Putin showed a new supersonic missile at the National Defense Center, Trump showed a new military jacket in a hangar in Iraq.” The tweet juxtaposed a photo of Putin, looking earnest in a meeting with his generals, with President Trump, smiling wryly and gesturing at a wall. You can see that here:
The tweet comes from Dmitriy Smirnov, a reporter who covers the Kremlin for Komsomolskaya Pravda, a Russian tabloid that’s been around, in one form or another, since 1925. Smirnov, a prolific social media user, typically tweets in praise of his own president and saves his sarcasm for other world leaders; his recent tweets and articles praise Putin for raising the minimum wage and legalizing fishing, among other things.
On Wednesday, Russian media reported that there had been a successful test of the country’s new missile system. “Russia is the first in the world to receive a new type of strategic weapon and this will reliably ensure the security of our state and of our people for decades to come,” Putin said, according to the state-run Tass news service.”This is a wonderful, excellent gift for the country for the New Year,” Tass quotes Putin as saying.
Dmitriy Smirnov, the Kremlin reporter, appeared to be contrasting Putin’s announcement of the missile launch to Trump’s visit to Iraq. The Russian journalist seemed to be saying that his leader was accomplishing more than the American. Smirnov has tweeted dismissively about Trump in the past, calling him “Agent Donald” during a summit in Paris. You can read more about that, and about Smirnov, here.
2 Comments
2 Comments
Prengal again , fueling hatred with her cherry picked anti Trump stories …way to go communist pawn Prengel
Three cools we need to remember in this new year 2019 ,,Happy and advanced new year 2019,,
God bless Russia,,
God bless Putin ,,
A strong man ,,
An innocent white dove ,,,bird ,,
God bless him ,,
,,,today’s thought,,,
Three important things to watch,,,
1) forgetful nature is okay 👌
I always have a fear or I fear ,,,
Suppose if I forget something important…
suppose a mistake might happen because of that ,,.
I fear ,,
But please be aware ,,,
Forgetting something is not a sin ,,
But what is sin is laziness or lethargic about a Important matter ,,,,
This fear is unbelief ,,,
Please read about the promise of our lord,,,
,,
◄ John 14:26 ►
But the Advocate, the Holy Spirit, whom the Father will send in my name, will teach you all things and will remind you of everything I have said to you.
So this fear is unnecessary,,,,,
Be bold and courageous,,we have Holy Spirit
This is the great promise of a Christian,,,
Secondly,,
When we face a difficult situation,,
Or a sudden attack or threatening,,
We should not lose our courage but we must be bold ,,,
Because
Our promise is this ,,,
,◄ Matthew 10:19 ►
But when they arrest you, do not worry about what to say or how to say it. At that time you will be given what to say,,,
2) fears or unrest 😼
————–
And when fear comes of a certain authorities or principalities ,,or some people ,,real or false strength ,,,
All that what we can do is,,,
Pray
Pray for God’s protection,,
For example,,
Yesterday I got a fear someone might kill my father and mother immediately closed my eyes 👀 and prayed God to show mercy to my father ,,and mother ,,
What else can you do ,,,
We can not fight an unknown power ,,
We have no strength as well ,,
But
We can pray,,
This small or long prayer is like a first aide,,,
Pray for God’s guidance,,,
There are lot of segments of people who fight with us ,,
We first must identify as which category does it come under ,,,
Ephesians 6:12 ►
,,
For our struggle is not against flesh and blood, but against the rulers, against the authorities, against the powers of this dark world and against the spiritual forces of evil in the heavenly realms.or example,,,,,
,,
What is blood and flesh ?
It is our own body weakness,,
It is not from outside.
This is like this .
We fear seeing our own face in a mirror.
And all these struggles are from people like us ,,.,,
Who is also under same category,,
Because we both have an another enemy which is power,,
This power is like a robot or some rules or system which control us ,,,
So if we know that blood and flesh are not that dangerous as powers ,,,
We shall feel little relaxed.
And above the power of rulers ,,
We have authorities,,
Above this ,,,
We have ,,
Dark world ,,,
Etc,,
But we must have belief that all these are nothing before God or power our lord Jesus ,,
Because Jesus said ,,
All authorities in heaven and earth are given to him.
Then you will have lot of strength.
Hallelujah.
When some danger comes to me ,,
I first think who it might be ,,
And immediately I pray God or curse or wish they face deaths in their family,,their children ,,,
But my this state of mind or anger is not Christ,,
Because read what psalm sDouay-Rheims Bible
Psalm 4:4
Be angry, and sin not: the things you say in your hearts, be sorry for them upon your beds.
It is a tune of a song ,,,
So we must develop our mind like this .
,
They are also created by Our God ,,,
Even Satan who is more powerful than human beings need to get permission from God to test Job ,,
So no man can do any harm to us ,,,
Or
No a major damage is possible to us without the will of God .
Everyone or every authority bus under the control of God .
Jesus says us to love our enemies ,,
Or at least we must not curse them.
3)And regarding how to pray,, (🙏)
◄ Matthew 6:6 ►
,,
But when you pray, go into your room, close the door and pray to your Father, who is unseen. Then your Father, who sees what is done in secret, will reward you.
We have to pray not closing our 👄 mouths,,
No ,no it is dangerous,,
Pray loudly,,
Praying louder gives you a psychological strength,,,
But close the doors 🚪,,
Real doors to avoid disturbances , ,,
Pray in a place where there is intruders ,,
It is always good ,
,,
And we have to pray like the tax collector or the blind ,,
,,◄ Mark 10:47 ►
When he heard that it was Jesus of Nazareth, he began to shout, “Jesus, Son of David, have mercy on me!”
So friends,,Christians ,,
We must be relax ,,
We must be cool ,,
Cool and relaxed ,,
Because we are not sons of illegitimate ,,
But we are children,,
We are children of God .
You will worry a lot if your born to a different mother ,,
But no ,,
Our mother,,
Our God is ,,,
A redeemer ,,,
,God bless you,,,
Russis is doing a wonderful job in Asia ,,
USA must not critize Putin or Russians always ,,
Hug
Show our love ,
God bless a Russian,,
Jesus loves him too,,