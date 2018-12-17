Carmelo Anthony News: Melo ‘Might Fit’ Lakers Says NBA Insider

Carmelo Anthony has not played basketball on an NBA court since Nov. 8.

The ten-time NBA All Star, signed with the Houston Rockets this summer after clearing waivers in the trade that shipped him from the Oklahoma City Thunder to the Atlanta Hawks.

After parting ways with the Houston Rockets, here’s the million dollar question for the the third overall pick in the 2003 draft:

Could Melo fit in with the Los Angeles Lakers?

For that, we go to NBA Insider, Chris Sheridan, who chatted with me recently about the NBA landscape on the Scoop B Radio Podcast.

A longtime NBA writer who is currently a scribe at Get More Sports and a contributor to Amico Hoops, Sheridan, believes that Anthony “might fit” with the Lakers under one circumstance: “Melo has to come off the bench,” he said.

“They have Josh Hart lighting it up off the bench.”

Anthony is a close friend to Lakers All-Star forward, LeBron James, something many people believe he has in his favor. The Lakers have been deliberate in watching their cap space too! “The Lakers want their flexibility for next season,” says Sheridan.

They’ve added savvy veterans like Tyson Chandler into the fold and they added Michael Beasley and Rajon Rondo during the offseason.

“That’s a wait and see thing in L.A.,” says Sheridan.

Sheridan also said via the Scoop B Radio Podcast that the Philadelphia 76ers are interested in Anthony.

The Sixers have a glaring need for a power forward after trading Dario Saric to Minnesota in the Jimmy Butler deal.

Sheridan also finds Carmelo Anthony and the Portland is interesting. “Is Melo going to come off the bench,” asked Sheridan.

“Or is he going to start? He’s definitely good enough to be a NBA starter, but he maybe better as a scorer off the bench.”

Carmelo Anthony has averaged 24 points, 6.5 rebounds and 3 assists in his career with the Oklahoma City Thunder, New York Knicks, Denver Nuggets and Houston Rockets.