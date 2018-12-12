Luke Liu: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Luke Liu is a Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputy who was charged with voluntary manslaughter on Monday in the 2016 fatal shooting of Francisco Garcia, who was unarmed at the time.

The case marks the first on-duty law enforcement officer prosecution for the shooting of an unarmed civilian in Los Angeles county in just under two decades, according to the Los Angeles Times.

Liu’s bail has been set at $1.1 million dollars. He has pled not guilty to one count of voluntary manslaughter, as well as not guilty to an allegation that he personally and intentionally discharged a firearm.

1. Liu, 40, Shot & Killed 26-Year-Old Francisco Garcia in 2016

In February, 2016, Liu pulled up to a gas station when he saw a vehicle that he suspected to be stolen. When he approached it, Francisco Garcia began to drive away, prosecutors said.

A statement from the District Attorney’s Office reads, “Liu then allegedly drew his service weapon, ran alongside the car and fired seven shots at Garcia, who was struck four times and killed.”

Liu, who was working alone on that day, said that he confronted Garcia and asked who the vehicle belonged to. Per The Los Angeles Times, Liu further reported that Garcia said, “It’s none of your business,” then began to reach for something in the backseat. Liu said he began to walk to the rear of the car, and that’s when Garcia drove away. Liu reported that he began to shoot at the car when he thought he saw Garcia reaching for a firearm.

According to the District Attorney’s Office, the time between when Liu first approached Garcia and when he began to shoot was approximately 20 seconds. What’s more, there are several witnesses to the incident as well as video footage, both of which will be used as evidence during the trial.

2. Liu’s Attorney Contends That Liu Believed His Life Was Threatened When He Shot Garcia

BREAKING: LA Sheriff’s Deputy Luke Liu (right) pleaded not guilty to voluntary manslaughter today in 2016 fatal shooting of driver of fleeing car in Norwalk. He is first LA cop in nearly 20 years to be criminally charged for shooting someone. ⁦@KPCC⁩ ⁦@LAist⁩ pic.twitter.com/8kZ553sEZo — Frank Stoltze (@StoltzeFrankly) December 11, 2018

Michael Shwartz, the attorney for Liu, contends that as Garcia was driving away, he “clipped” Liu as Liu was asking him to put his hands on the wheel. Shwartz further maintains that Liu shot at him because he believed his life and the lives of others were in danger.

An official statement by District Attorney Jackie Lacey argued otherwise. Lacey said, “We believe the officer’s use of deadly force was unjustified and unreasonable under the circumstances.”

Lacey continued, “There is an inherent danger for law enforcement officers every time they put on the uniform. We applaud their dedication and bravery to make split-second decisions in potentially life-threatening situations. But we also must hold them accountable when their conduct is unlawful.”

3. Liu Is a Ten-Year Veteran of the Force Who Has Been on Desk Duty Since the Shooting in 2016

LA sheriff's dep. Luke Liu charged w/voluntary manslaughter in deadly shooting of unarmed motorist. @LADAOffice Jackie Lacey says use of force "was unjustified and unreasonable under the circumstances,” in statement. Liu could get 21 years if convicted as charged. @KNX1070 — Craig Fiegener (@CraigNews3LV) December 11, 2018

According to the statement put out by the Sheriff’s Department, Liu, 40, is a 10-year veteran of the force, but he’s been on desk duty since the incident took place just under two years ago.

The statement read in part, “The (department) has complete confidence in the criminal justice system and the public we serve. The facts will be presented, and the ultimate outcome of the case will be determined in a court of law.”

4. The Association for Los Angeles Deputy Sheriffs, a Union of Which Liu Belongs to, Is Standing by Liu

The Association for Los Angeles Deputy Sheriffs is a union that represents Liu, and has stood by Liu. The union released a statement that read, “Our own experiences in these dangerous and high-risk scenarios affirm our belief that a deputy, or any sworn peace officer, has the right to use force to protect themselves and members of the public. Based on what we know, Deputy Liu’s in-the-moment actions were justifiable.”

The union further pointed out that Liu has had zero disciplinary issues during his time on the force, and that he once was awarded for his “life-saving actions.”

Liu was placed on administrative leave by the Sheriff’s Department shortly after he turned himself in on Monday.

5. In 2017, the Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department Reached a $1.75 Million Settlement With the Garcia Family

If Liu is found guilty of the charges laid against him, he could face up to 21 years in prison. According to The Los Angeles Times, Liu had no idea he was going to be charged for the incident until “recently.” Schwartz said on behalf of Liu, “It came as a shock to my client and even his captain.”

Last year, the Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department reached a $1.75 million dollar settlement with the Garcia family.