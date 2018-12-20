Margaret Naccarato Missing: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Margaret Naccarato, 23, is missing. She was last seen in Blacksburg, Virginia on December 13, 2018, but was tracked to the New Orleans area. Her family is seeking help finding Margaret. Learn more about her and what happened below.

1. Margaret Naccarato Was Last Seen in Blacksburg at 3 AM on December 13

According to Margaret’s sister, Laura Naccarato, Margaret (who goes by Maggie) was last seen at 3 a.m. on December 13 in Blacksburg, Virginia. In a Facebook post, her sister said that Margaret left on her own and hasn’t been seen since.

Maggie is 5’7″ and 145 pounds. She has a nose ring and a raspberry birthmark on the back of her neck at the hairline, according to a missing person post. She has dark brown hair and green eyes.

If you have any information about her, please call the Blacksburg Police at 540-443-1400.

2. She Was Driving a 2013 Gray Toyota Corolla

According to her sister’s Facebook post, Margaret is driving a 2013 charcoal gray Toyota Corolla. A missing person post notes that the car has a spoiler and Virginia Tech decals on the back. It has a Maryland license plate: 3CZ2019. The original Facebook post said that she might be in the Georgia or Alabama area, possibly heading to New Orleans, Louisiana.

3. Naccarato’s Phone & Car Were Tracked to New Orleans

Law enforcement said they tracked Margaret Rose Nacarrato’s phone and car to New Orleans. Additional details have not been shared.

Her sister Laura wrote on Facebook on December 14: “****Please Share****

My sister, Maggie Naccarato, is missing and was last seen in Blacksburg, VA at 3:00 AM on 12/13/18. She is driving a 2013 Charcoal Gray Toyota Corolla with a Maryland license plate 3CZ2019. She may be in the Georgia and Alabama area, possibly heading towards New Orleans, LA. She is 5’7 and 145 lbs. Please call Blacksburg Police at: 540-443-1400 with any information regarding her whereabouts.”

4. She Left a Concerning Letter to Her Family

According to a missing person post, Margaret left a concerning letter behind, which has prompted her family to search for her. She’s a Virginia Tech student with a bachelor’s degree in environmental science, Collegiate Times reported.

5. Four Missing People Were Recently Last Seen in or Tracked to New Orleans, But the Cases Appear Unrelated

Four missing persons cases have recently been tracked to New Orleans, Nola.com reported, but the cases all appear unrelated. Ashley Adolphson, 17, is from Brenham, Texas. Her phone was tracked to the New Orleans area after she was last seen on November 23. Brenham Police later reported on Facebook that she was found safe.

Randy Cisco, 40, was last seen on November 28 leaving a homeless shelter on Baronne Street, and he was reported missing by his aunt on December 9 after he didn’t contact her. He was stopped by police on December 4 for a “person check” and appeared in good health at the time.

Rodney Wills, 50, was last seen by his employer on November 30 on 1900 Martin Luther King JR. Blvd. in Central City. His car was found with his cellphone and keys locked inside, Nola.com reported.