Maria Andrews, Neil Bush’s Wife: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Neil Bush, the son of former President George H.W. Bush and his wife, Barbara, is married to Maria Andrews, his second wife.

Bush’s marriage to Maria Bush started with a controversial relationship that burst into the public eye during his nasty divorce with his first wife, Sharon Bush. Sharon Bush lodged a series of accusations against Neil Bush during the divorce, which caused headlines.

However, the marriage of Neil Bush to Maria Bush has stood the test of some time. Today, Neil Bush describes himself as Chairman at Points of Light and the Barbara Bush Houston Literacy Foundation. He and Maria are often photographed at events together.

Here’s what you need to know:

1. Maria Andrews Met Neil Bush While Working for His Mother’s Foundation

According to a 2018 article in The Houston Chronicle, Neil Bush and wife Maria Bush today “chair the annual fundraiser benefiting the Barbara Bush Houston Literacy Foundation.”

That Foundation is how Maria Andrews first became connected with the Bush Family.

According to Vanity Fair, the Mexican-born Maria Andrews was “a volunteer in the Houston literacy-foundation office of Barbara Bush” when she met Neil Bush. Vanity Fair says the couple first met at an event for Jeb Bush at a local hotel.

Sharon Bush told Texas Monthly that Maria was once her best friend. Today, Neil Bush fills his Facebook page with photos of Maria Bush, including some with his children with Sharon.

2. Neil Was Accused of Writing Maria ‘You’re the Only Woman I Think About’

It was alleged during the Neil/Sharon Bush divorce that Neil Bush was in love with another woman – Maria Andrews, according to Texas Monthly. The magazine quotes a letter allegedly from Neil to Maria that reads, “You’re the only woman I think about, want to be with, and am absolutely committed to. Sitting in front of your home with the moon so full in the sky makes my heart long for the day when we can fill each other with the magic and power of love!!”

ABC 13 reports of Neil: “He married Sharon Smith in 1980 and they divorced in 2003. In 2004, he married Maria Manass.”

In a divorce deposition, according to Vanity Fair, during the height of the pain over the divorce, Sharon is accused of calling Maria a “Mexican whore” and “Mexican trash.” Vanity Fair quotes Sharon as saying, “I asked Maria, ‘How do you sleep at night, breaking up a family?’ She just smiled.”

3. Maria Was Previously Married to an Oil Entrepreneur

Maria Bush was married before she tied the knot with the former president’s son.

Texas Monthly magazine says that Andrews’ ex-husband sued Sharon Bush on behalf of his son with Maria, alleging slander. Page Six reports that the suit was thrown out and the child determined to be the son of Andrews’s ex-husband despite Sharon Bush’s suspicions otherwise.

According to The Associated Press, Sharon Bush “settled a slander case accusing her of spreading rumors that Neil Bush fathered a child with his mistress-turned-wife.” It turned out that Neil Bush did not father the boy.

According to Vanity Fair, Maria was raised in North Carolina and married an oil entrepreneur named Robert Andrews in 1988, giving birth to his three children, Elizabeth, Robert Jr., and Thomas. They lived in a $4 million mansion called Swankienda, the magazine reported.

Vanity Fair quoted a friend of Maria’s as describing why her marriage to Andrews failed: “She and Robert were great friends and great parents but lived completely separate lives. The break of their marriage was a very, very, very long time coming. Eventually they just called it quits.” The article describes Robert Andrews as “a self-made multi-millionaire who runs his own oil and gas exploration firm, Andrews Technologies.”

Neil Bush proposed to Maria in France shortly after his marriage to Sharon ruptured.

4. Neil Bush Says He & His Wife Spent a Lot of Time With Barbara Bush Before She Died

Sharon Bush and Neil Bush had three children together. One of them, Lauren Bush Lauren, who is married to fashion designer Ralph Lauren’s son, had a child two days after Barbara Bush died.

Neil Bush remarked on the most recent birth on Facebook, writing, “Maria and I were so blessed to spend lots of time with mom and dad during mom’s last weeks and we are so grateful for the condolences and the outpouring of love expressed towards her by many, many friends.”

He continued, “Barbara Bush was loved by everyone. She lived a remarkable life blessing family, friends, and total strangers around the world. Mom left on her own terms. In the final hours she was comfortable, loving, surrounded by family, holding hands with dad. Maria and I will always be grateful for being able to say a proper goodbye to our wonderful mother. And then two days later, yesterday morning, two weeks before her due date, Lauren Bush Lauren gave birth to a beautiful 7 lb 8 oz baby boy Max Walker Lauren. The circle of life. God is good.”

5. Sharon’s Marriage to Neil Bush Fell Apart After 23 Years

A 2004 article on Sharon Bush in Texas Monthly is titled, “Cast Away.”

The article claims that Sharon realized her marriage was failing in 2002 when she received an email from Neil Bush that read in part, “It’s very clear that we have met basic material needs, but it is also really obvious that we are failing to meet each other’s core needs. We’re almost out of money and I’ve lost my patience for being compared to my brothers, for being put down for my inability to make money, and tired of not feeling loved. I’m sure you’ve lost your patience, that you have felt abandoned and a deep sense of loneliness.” Sharon was accused of taking pieces of Neil’s hair – she said it was to test for cocaine but she was accused of using it for voodoo – and other bizarre accusations during the divorce.

The article alleges that Barbara Bush, the former First Lady, took Neil’s side, saying, “You talk to your mother. Neilsie will talk to me.”

A 2008 article in Vanity Fair dubbed Sharon “The Inconvenient Sharon Bush.” It says the Bushes were married for 23 years before the union spectacularly imploded. However, she has since rebuilt her life in New York City, where she works on efforts to help underprivileged women.

The couple’s deposition revealed sordid accusations against Neil Bush. According to Vanity Fair, they included accusations that Neil “has had extramarital sex several times with strange women who knocked on his hotel door during business trips in Thailand and Hong Kong” and that he earned significant money as a consultant despite “an admitted ignorance in the field of semiconductors.” That came on top of the past scandal involving Neil Bush’s position on the board of directors for Silverado Banking, Savings and Loan Association.

Sharon’s website today describes her as “an accomplished philanthropist who has worked for nearly four decades to bring resources to underprivileged women, children and families around the world. Her altruism and business acumen have had a powerful results, and many global organizations have recognized her humanitarian efforts with awards and accolades.”