Mark Bohnsack & Brandy Steberg: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Mark Bohnsack and Brandy Steberg are two police officers for Minneapolis’ Fourth Police Precinct who were placed on paid leave on Friday. Several sources told The Star Tribune that the two officers were the ones who decorated a Christmas tree inside the precinct lobby with racially insensitive decorations.

The department has not confirmed this, though The Star Tribune confirms that the officers will remain on paid leave pending the outcome of an internal affairs investigation.

Bohnsack and Steberg each have a long history with the force. Both of them have been cleared of any wrongdoing in three separate fatal shooting incidents by a grand jury, Bohnsack once and Steberg twice. Steberg was also named the Officer of the Year in 2002.

Here’s what you need to know:

1. Bohnsack & Steberg Are Both 21-Year Veterans With a History of Commendations & Complaints

Update: Sources identify the MPD officers who decorated the Fourth Precinct tree with racially offensive items. https://t.co/TbKWpdWsB9 — Star Tribune (@StarTribune) December 4, 2018

The Star Tribune reports that both Bohnsack & Steberg, each of whom are 21-year veterans of the force, have collected a long list of accolades and complaints over their careers. Bohnsack has been the subject of 12 complaints since 2013, though none of those complaints have resulted in disciplinary action. Steberg was also named in two complaints in 2017 and 2018, though neither of those resulted in disciplinary action, as well.

Steberg in particular has earned a long list of impressive rewards, per The Star Tribune: a Medal of Commendation, two letters of appreciation, a Medal of Honor, a Lifesaving award, a Chief’s Award of Merit, and even the Officer of the Year award after he saved six children from a burning home in 2002.

Steberg received the Officer of the Year award from the Minnesota Police and Peace Officers Association. Inspector Sharon Lubinski, the Third Precinct commander, said of Steberg’s award (and the fact that it came seven months after he fatally shot a man who pointed a gun at him and his partner), “On the surface it may seem ironic, but he did the same thing – he did what he thought best to keep everyone else safe.”

2. Between the Two of Them, Bohnsack & Steberg Have Been Cleared of Any Wrongdoing in Three Separate Police Shootings That Were Fatal

Officer Steberg laughs at protesters but doesn't want his picture taken. #4thPrecinctShutDown pic.twitter.com/PADbGyepTo — Patience. (@patiencezalanga) November 21, 2015

Bohnsack and Steberg were each cleared of wrongdoing by a grand jury in three separate police shootings that led to fatalities.

In 2001, Steberg killed a man who pointed a gun at him and his partner, Jason King. A grand jury cleared both officers of any wrongdoing in 2002.

In 2003, Bohnsack was cleared of wrongdoing in the deadly shooting of Detroit man Eric Von Netters. Netters reportedly attempted to take off after being pulled over at a routine traffic stop. The grand jury determined that Bohnsack did not use excessive force.

Lastly, In 2008, Steberg was cleared of wrongdoing after a woman filed a lawsuit alleging that Steberg had “physically grabbed” her with a firearm drawn. She further alleged that he continued to use excessive force, which led to a shoulder injury. He was cleared of wrongdoing by a grand jury.

3. Bohnsack & Steberg Are Accused of Littering a Christmas Tree With Racially Charged Objects Like Funions, Crime Scene Tape, & an Empty Cup From Popeye’s Louisiana State Kitchen

Two Minneapolis police officers have been put on leave after a racist Christmas tree display: https://t.co/K6VZv9AvlK pic.twitter.com/10yRdNXXJI — Slate (@Slate) December 3, 2018

According to The Star Tribune, several sources have accused Bohnsack and Steberg as being the officers responsible for the racist Christmas tree that went viral last week. The Christmas tree was covered with racially charged items like cans of Steel Reserve malt liquor, Funions, Popeyes empty cups, and crime scene tape. The tree was also decorated with street trash and cigarettes.

In a Facebook statement on Nov. 30, Police Chief Medaria Arradondo said, “As was stated by many members of the community during the public hearing in front of the Public Safety Committee on Thursday, the culture of the Minneapolis Police Department has undergone positive change, however as this recent incident shows we still have much work ahead. Every day I work to bridge the divide between the police department and the community, as do so many others in our department. We will not stop our efforts of treating all those that we serve with fairness, dignity and respect. That manner of treatment is non-negotiable.”

He continued, “I am ashamed and appalled by the behavior of those who would feel comfortable to act in such a manner that goes against our core department values of trust, accountability and professional service.”

4. The Incident Has Drawn Widespread Public Criticism, With Mayor Jacob Frey Condemning the Act & the Commander of the Precinct Receiving a Demotion in the Wake of the Incident

Over the last several days, politicians and public leaders alike in the Minnesota area have spoken out against the Christmas tree decorations, condemning the act and the people behind it.

In a Facebook post, Council Member Phillippe Cunningham wrote, “These pieces of trash were deliberately chosen to represent how certain officers feel about the community they serve: that Black people are a stereotype to be mocked and the lives of those they serve may as well be reduced to trash in the gutter.”

Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey has since called for the firing of the officers behind the act. In a statement on Friday, he said, “This behavior is racist, despicable, and is well beneath the standards of any person who serves the city of Minneapolis. Racism and intolerance is absolutely unacceptable, and that should especially be the case amongst our city employees.”

5. The Fourth Precinct Has Been Accused of Racism in the Past; in 2015, Members of the Black Lives Matter Movement Protested Outside the Precinct for Two Weeks

In 2015, the Fourth Precinct was the subject of protests against racism in the wake of the fatal shooting of Jamar Clark, a 24-year-old black man who was unarmed. Members of the Black Lives Matter Movement protested outside of the precinct for weeks.

Though the department was heavily criticized for the shooting, the investigation concluded in 2016 that the officers involved (neither of which were Bohnsack or Steberg) did not violate department policies. They were cleared of wrongdoing and did not receive any disciplinary charges, per CNN.