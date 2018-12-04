Marvin Bush Family & Children: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Marvin Bush, the son of the late President George H.W. Bush and his wife Barbara Bush, is married to Margaret Conway Molster, and the couple adopted two children together.

George H.W. Bush and Barbara Bush had five children together: George W., Robin, Jeb, Neil, Marvin and Dorothy. Marvin is the youngest son in the family. Marvin Bush and his wife Margaret have children named Marshall Bush and Charles Walker Bush. You can see a Bush family tree here.

Here’s what you need to know:

1. Marvin Bush & His Wife Margaret Have Two Children

To Ashley and Marshall Bush, former Pres. George H.W. Bush was a lovable, joke-cracking granddad who attended their school plays and even had a cameo in one of their high school musicals. https://t.co/YPf42dtv03 pic.twitter.com/xkdfvgtbhA — ABC News (@ABC) December 3, 2018

According to the Caller Times, Marvin and Margaret Bush have two children together, Charles Walker Bush and Marshall Bush. Marvin has worked “in insurance and as an investor,” the news site reports.

Their daughter Marshall Bush told Parade Magazine that both children were adopted. “You would never know. We have never, not for one second, been treated any differently, and that’s been pretty awesome. My grandparents have been very involved with the agency we came from, down in Fort Worth,” she told Parade.

Marshall Bush told Good Morning America, “As crazy as it sounds, it was very normal for me because when I was born he was in the vice president’s house, and then from about 3 to 7 [year old], he was in the White House. So, really to me, and again it’s completely bizarre, but the White House was just my grandfather’s house, my grandparents’ house, where they lived and where I went and hung out with them, went swimming in their pool and played with their dogs.”

2. Marvin Bush’s Daughter Marshall Bush Was With Her Grandfather When He Died

“I know he’s back with our grandmother and with our Aunt Robin, so I’m happy he’s happy.” Former President George H.W. Bush’s granddaughters Marshall and Ashley Bush talk about their beloved grandfather pic.twitter.com/5sHeDcz7mt — TODAY (@TODAYshow) December 3, 2018

Marshall Bush, the daughter of Marvin and Margaret Bush, was at George H.W. Bush’s side when he passed away.

“It was incredibly peaceful and sweet — beyond sweet. A bunch of our family and best family friends were there and everyone was touching him and holding him,” she told TODAY. “We just wanted to make sure that he knew that we loved him as much as he loved us. And making sure he wasn’t alone and he was comforted. It was just beautiful. It really was beautiful.”

Marshall Bush also told Today that she feels comforted by the fact that George H.W. Bush is now back together with Barbara Bush.

3. Marvin & Margaret Bush Have a Son Who Served in the U.S. Military

Marvin and Margaret Conway Molster also have a son named Charles Walker Bush, who was born in 1989 and was adopted by the pair.

According to The List, Charles Walker Bush has served in the U.S. Armed Forces. Parade Magazine reported in 2012 that Charles Walker Bush was in the U.S. Marines.

In a now-deleted Instagram post, he offered tribute to his grandfather on a previous birthday, the site reports, writing, “Happy 91st Birthday…If I can grow up to be even half the man that he is, then I’ll have done it right.”

Charles Walker Bush was also accused of sharing a controversial post on Instagram that read “Just to p*** the snowflakes off. Have fun trying to take them. #assaultisaverbnotanadjective #ar15 #marchforourlives.” The post included a picture of automatic rifles.

He was a pallbearer for his grandmother.

4. Marshall Bush Ran a Horseback Riding Barn

President George H.W. Bush confers with his granddaughter, Marshall Walker, in the Oval Office. Credit: George H.W. Bush Presidential Library and Museum / NARA pic.twitter.com/qEmfbdP1Wl — White House History (@WhiteHouseHstry) December 3, 2018

In 2012, Parade Magazine reported that Marshall Bush worked at a horseback riding barn in Virginia.

She described to Parade the positive memories she had of her grandparents, including helping Barbara Bush with her garden. “I grew up right outside of D.C. So when my grandfather was in office,” Marshall told Parade. “I spent a lot of time at the White House. I had one of the puppies when they were in the White House. And so I went with my puppy there a ton and just spent a ton of time, just my grandfather and I.”

She married Nick Rossi in 2015.

5. Marvin Bush & Margaret Molster Married in 1981

Marvin and Margaret Bush have a long-term marriage. According to ABC 13, they were married in 1981.

Marvin Bush is “co-founder and a managing partner of Winston Partners, a Virginia-based investment firm, and principal at the George W. Bush Presidential Library,” the news site reports.