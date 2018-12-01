Sgt. Mike Patten Wore QAnon Patch to Greet Vice President Mike Pence

Sgt. Matt Patten, a Broward County’s Sheriff SWAT team member. was pictured wearing a QAnon patch in a photo with Vice President Mike Pence. The meeting occurred on the tarmac of Fort-Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport on November 30, according to a Miami New-Times report. Speaking to the newspaper, a sheriff’s spokesperson, Veda Coleman-Wright, said that the office was not aware that Patten had worn the patch on his uniform. Coleman-Wright is quoted as saying, “The patch is not authorized by BSO. This matter will be addressed immediately. Pence was in Florida to appear at a pro-Israel conference.

QAnon is an online movement of conspiracy theorists who believe that President Donald Trump is in the process of bringing down a pedophile ring that is led by Hillary Clinton and other Democrats. The group came to prominence thanks to their presence at Trump rallies during the summer of 2018. In August 2018, a major QAnon supporter got a photo with the president in the Oval Office. The believers of QAnon say that an anonymous person with high-level security clearance named Q began the movement through postings on 4Chan about Trump and his belief in a Democrat-led child abuse conspiracy.

1. Patten Has Been Hailed for His ‘Excellence in Anti-Terrorism’

According to his LinkedIn page, Patten works in the Deerfield Beach branch of the Broward County Sheriff’s Office. In October 2011, Patten was awarded the Sheriff’s Foundation Medallion for his achievements in anti-terrorism training and civic education. The 2011 piece mentions that Patten has been with the department for 24 years. The training exercise, which occurred shortly before the tenth anniversary of 9/11, was reported on by CBS Miami. Patten said of the timing, “It couldn’t have been a more opportune time for us to do it and that’s why we’re doing it. We’ve got to protect ourselves and the citizens of Broward County.”

