Maximo Flores: A Tribute to the Fallen Marine

Maximo Flores, 27, was identified as one of the five Marines declared dead after being missing for several days since a midair collision off the coast of Japan.

Five Marines were declared missing after two military aircraft collided in midair off the coast of Japan during a routine exercise last week. Rosa Bennett, the mother of Flores, said to CBS News while Flores was still declared missing, “I just pray to God that they find (my son) and bring him home. I was just hoping it was a mistake, that he wasn’t in that plane, but he was. It’s very hard. I mean — I picture him. I just see his face, his smile and then realize I’m not going to see it again.”

Flores Was From Litchfield Park, Arizona, & Enlisted in the Marines at 18 Years Old

According to AZCentral, Flores was from Litchfield Park, Arizona, and attended Valley Vista High School. He enlisted in the Marines at 18 years old, and felt strongly about serving his country, according to his older sister, Lorraine Duarte.

Duarte said to AZCentral, “His whole life was about video games and being a Marine. He has every Xbox from the first one to the newest one. … He enlisted in the Marine’s right after high school and was planning on turning it into a career.”

Bennett Told CBS News Her Son Had a Heart of Gold

According to AZCentral, Bennett flew out to Japan following news of her son’s disappearance to be closer to the action. Flores’ wife was also in Japan, though her identity is unknown.

To CBS News, Bennett said of her son, “Oh, he was just very sweet. Always happy real smart and just a good guy…Ever since he was a little kid he would always say, ‘I’m gonna go to the Marines. I’m going to the Marines.’ And he did. He graduated went into the Marines and was doing really well. He loved serving his country.”