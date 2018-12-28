Meghan & Prince William ‘Feud’ Captured on Video?

All eyes were watching the former Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, and the former Kate Middleton, Duchess of Cambridge, for any Christmas Day signs of their rumored feud. Instead, the two women smiled and appeared to be getting on fine as they walked to church services, but eagle-eyed observers noticed that the real tension might be elsewhere.

Is the real feud between Prince William, the future King, and his brother’s wife? Here’s the video that has people talking so you can judge for yourself whether the feud rumors are true or make believe:

At the beginning of the widely circulated video, Meghan Markle appears to turn toward William as if to strike up a conversation but he completely ignores her, excessively fixating on his scarf instead, while Kate speaks to Princess Anne. Whether William is using the scarf as a welcome diversion or was actually just trying to fix his scarf is anyone’s guess, but the video has sparked further “feud” talk regarding the British Royal “Fab 4.”

Here’s another, longer video of the Royal Family exiting church services on Christmas Day 2018:

The longer video is kind of a mixed bag. On the one hand, Meghan is smiling a lot and looks in the direction of William and Kate now and then. However, there doesn’t seem to be any interaction between William and Meghan or William and Harry for that matter.

Here’s what you need to know:

The British Media Can’t Decide Whether the Feud Is Between Kate & Meghan or Meghan & William or William & Harry

For weeks leading up to Christmas, the British tabloid press had been aflutter with anonymously sourced stories of a feud between the Cambridges and the Sussexes. The first variation of the feud stories argued the tension was between Meghan and Kate. The stories go that the women are just very different people and that Kate was upset about the Duchess of Sussex’s so-called treatment of her staff and was even left in tears at a wedding fitting for her daughter, Princess Charlotte. It’s not clear whether any of this is actually true as the sources remain anonymous, but one thing is clear: Someone has it out for Meghan and is leaking negative things to the press.

The British media has also been full of stories of Meghan driving away staffers with a supposed diva-like attitude (labeling her Duchess Difficult), but some stories turned out not to be true (like the Duchess supposedly forcing Harry to give up hunting. She didn’t). That coupled with the easy demeanor between Kate and Meghan on Christmas Day sent the rumor factory in search of a new feud, this time landing on the two brothers and, then, due to the video, arguing that the tension is in part between William and Meghan.

What the rumors share in common: They argue that the introduction of Meghan Markle, the divorced actress who hails from an estranged family in turmoil, has not gone smoothly and has disrupted the easy dynamic once enjoyed by William, Harry, and Kate. Some of the stories argue that William expressed his belief that Meghan was not a good choice for Harry’s wife, upsetting Harry, who may see a little of Diana in his oft-attacked, on-the-outside spouse.

It’s true, though, that if you watch the Christmas videos and look at Christmas photos, there doesn’t seem to be interaction between the two brothers. Frankly, it’s hard to find a photo where they are even looking in each other’s direction. Since the Sussexes will be moving away from Kensington Palace, they certainly won’t be seeing each other as much, so it’s likely the stories of a “feud” will continue (the voracious British press is in constant need of a new narrative.)