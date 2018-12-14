Mick Mulvaney’s Politics: Is He Liberal or Conservative?

Mick Mulvaney has been tapped to be acting Chief of Staff for Trump, per a tweet by the President on Friday evening. Mulvaney is a staunch conservative from South Carolina.

Prior to this position, Mulvaney was leading the Office of Management and Budget since 2017. According to Fox News, Mulvaney is considered a “hardline convservative not known for a penchant for compromise.”

Here’s what you need to know:

Mulvaney Was Elected to the House of Representatives in 2010; He Was the First Republican to Represent South Carolina’s 5th District Since 1883

I am pleased to announce that Mick Mulvaney, Director of the Office of Management & Budget, will be named Acting White House Chief of Staff, replacing General John Kelly, who has served our Country with distinction. Mick has done an outstanding job while in the Administration…. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 14, 2018

For the earlier parts of his career, Mulvaney was a lawyer who ran his family real estate business. His political journey began when he ran for South Carolina’s 5th District and won in 2010, becoming the first Republican to hold the seat since 1883.

Mulvaney Has Called Himself a ‘Right-Wing Nutjob’ in the Past

#MAGAnomics is a simple formula, you just have to believe in capitalism, hard work and our people. You must believe in America. We certainly do. https://t.co/wrErZiRTFs — Mick Mulvaney (@MickMulvaneyOMB) April 5, 2018

According to Politico, Mulvaney said in 2017, “I don’t think anyone in this administration is more of a right-wing conservative than I am.”

Politico further relays that when Mulvaney met Gary Cohn, Trump’s top economic advisor, he introduced himself by saying, “Hi, I’m a right-wing nutjob!”