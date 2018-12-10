MrDeadMoth: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

MrDeadMoth is a Twitch streamer who was caught on video allegedly hitting his pregnant wife while playing FortNite. In a series of clips that have since been circulating around Twitter, the Australian Fortnite streamer can be heard yelling at his wife and daughter and making them cry.

MrDeadMoth has since been charged with assault, police say. He has been released on conditional bail and will appear to court on December 13.

MrDeadMoth’s Twitch and Twitter account have since been deactivated. Here’s what you need to know:

1. WATCH: MrDeadMoth Fortnite Video, in Which a Woman Can Be Heard Saying ‘Don’t Hit Me in the Face’

In the video above, MrDeadMoth can be seen saying, “Can you not? I said I’ll be out soon.” He then throws down his controller and leaves the screen, and a slapping noise can be heard. Then, a woman (who many have identified to be his wife) can be heard saying, “Don’t hit me in the face,” and crying.

MrDeadMoth repeatedly asks the woman to go away and to leave him alone, and a child’s face can be heard, as well. Throughout the altercation, a woman repeatedly tells MrDeadMoth she’s “sick of it” and he repeatedly asks her to go away. One minute and ten seconds into the video above, MrDeadMoth leaves the camera’s vantage point one more time and another slapping noise can be heard, followed by crying.

“F*cking hell, Grace,” he can be heard saying, “Just leave me alone for ten f*cking seconds of my life.”

2. Camden Police Have Since Confirmed that MrDeadMoth Was Charged With Common Assault

In a press release on Monday, December 10 (in Australian time), Camden police confirmed that MrDeadMoth was arrested and charged with common assault.

The release further states that MrDeadMoth was arrested for assaulting a 21-year-old woman (whom many have presumed to be his wife). It also mentions that police found two young girls in the household at the time of the incident, a three-year-old and a 20-month-old.

The report reads in part, “While the woman was not seriously injured she was distressed and shaken by the incident.” MrDeadMoth was granted conditional bail, and will appear in court December 13.

3. There Are Very Few Details Available on MrDeadMoth’s True Identity, Besides His First Name & Age

MrDeadMoth’s first name is Luke and he is 26 years old, according to authorities. He also lives in the Franklin Grove neighborhood of Oran Park, Australia.

There’s no readily available information on his wife or children, besides their ages: 21 years old, with the two little girls being three years old and 20 months old, respectively. However, he does say the name “Grace” multiple times while speaking to the woman.

Twitter user Cylints, who is a self-professed cybersecurity expert and cyber crime specialist, has since released information on MrDeadMoth and the domestic assault situation, though it’s unclear whether that information is substantiated. He claims to have provided police with information on “Luke’s” whereabouts by giving them his IP address, and also claims to know his wife.

Cylints tweeted, “Mrdeadmoth has a previous arrest record. Harassment, assault etc. so when the charges are put against him I’ll update you with a previous record he’ll probably be looking at some time also for those asking his wife had charges dropped against her she was let out of holding.”

He also shared what he claimed to be MrDeadMoth’s password in a subsequent tweet, adding, “I hope none of these people find your Facebook, emails, Snapchat, etc. lololol do as you please with this Twitter (Not every account has this password I’m sure, but I guarantee some do)”

4. MrDeadMoth’s Twitter & Twitch Accounts Have Since Been Deactivated, But His YouTube Channel Is Still Available

Though MrDeadMoth’s Twitter and Twitch accounts have since been deactivated, his YouTube channel is still active. MrDeadMoth has over 5,000 subscribers to his channel, in which he has posted several videos detailing different strategies for Fortnite and recorded videos of his own Fortnite endeavors.

5. Twitter Reacts: Twitter Users Flood the Platform to Condemn MrDeadMoth’s Behavior

MrDeadMoth’s name has been trending on Twitter ever since news of the alleged domestic assault broke, with users condemning his behavior.

