Nathaniel Lewis: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Nathaniel Lewis is a Pennsylvania man charged with shooting at 11 SWAT officers after barricading himself in his home. He agreed to surrender after the police negotiator agreed to sing him a Christmas carol, The Philadelphia Inquirer reported.

Lewis, 34, was charged with 11 counts of attempted murder, aggravated assault, and related charges.

Police say the standoff began after his estranged wife asked the police to perform a wellness check on Lewis on Christmas Day. Lewis barricaded himself inside the home and threatened to kill officers. The following morning, he opened fire from the second floor of the home at the officers.

Minutes later, Lewis agreed to come out after hearing the negotiator sing the Christmas carol “White Christmas.”

Lewis is being held at the Chester County Prison. He will appear in court on January 7.

According to CBS Philly’s Matt Petrillo, Lewis was a National Guardsman.

1. Nathaniel Lewis’ Wife Asked Police to Perform a Wellness Check on Christmas

Police say Lewis’ estranged wife asked police to perform a wellness check at his East Vincent home Christmas night, The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Police said Lewis had been “acting erratically” after separating from his wife, CBS Philly reported.

NBC Philadelphia reports that Lewis’ sister-in-law had gone to the house to check on him but had trouble getting in. When she forced her way inside, she found Lewis with a rifle. He fired four shots at the woman as she fled, police said. She was uninjured.

2. Lewis Threatened to Shoot Officers After SWAT Arrived

A SWAT team was called in after officers arrived. When the SWAT team arrived, a police negotiator used Lewis’ wife’s phone to make contact with the suspect in order to convince him to surrender, The Philadelphia Inquirer reported.

Lewis responded by talking about “killing police and shooting up the neighborhood,” police wrote in a probable cause statement.

At around 12:37 am, police say Lewis fired “several” shots from a second-floor window.

3. Lewis Fired at Police Multiple Times During the Standoff

These bullet holes are just some of the damage left behind after police say a national guardsman from #ChesterCounty fired a rifle at officers #Christmas night. We’re live on @CBSPhilly at 4, 5, and 6p with how a Christmas Carrol lead to the man being taken into custody pic.twitter.com/vfoNHUPpll — Matt Petrillo (@MattPetrillo) December 27, 2018

The standoff continued for hours. At around 6:05 am, police say Lewis sprayed bullets from a second-floor window and hit an armored police vehicle. Police returned fire, The Philadelphia Inquirer reported.

Police say Lewis opened fire again at 6:11 am and 6:15 am. Police returned fire both times.

Lewis’ bullets also hit a civilian’s car and a nearby home, CBS Philly reported.

“We were putting our kids to bed around 9 and heard what we thought was a firework,” neighbor Megan Flynn told the station, adding that a SWAT team rushed them into their basement.

4. Lewis Agreed to Come Out After Hearing a Christmas Carol

.@DATomHogan says 34YO Nathaniel Lewis barricaded himself inside his Spring City home w/ weapons on #Christmas for 10 hrs. He shot at officers. Officers shot back to get him to stop. What made it end peacefully? A negotiator singing “White Christmas.” Full story @ 5 @FOX29philly pic.twitter.com/YFnhp9nde1 — Kelly Rule (@KellyRuleTV) December 27, 2018

At around 7 am, Lewis asked to hear a Christmas carol and the negotiator sang him “White Christmas,” The Philadelphia Inquirer reported.

Lewis then surrendered himself to police, ending the standoff.

Police found shell casings on the second floor of the home, a rifle, and two magazines on the bed in the master bedroom.

5. Lewis Has Been Charged With Attempted Murder and Numerous Other Crimes

Lewis was charged Wednesday with 11 counts of attempted murder, aggravated assault, and related crimes.

He was treated for a minor head injury at Paoli Hospital. A breathalyzer detected alcohol in his system, NBC Philadelphia reported.

He is being held at the Chester County prison.

“This is as close to a Christmas miracle as you’re gonna get. Everybody got to go home to their families that day. The SWAT team got to go to their families. The defendant was taken into custody, but he wasn’t killed,” Chester County District Attorney Tom Hogan told CBS Philly

“This defendant is lucky he did not kill a police officer,” Hogan said in a news release on Thursday. “The SWAT team members deserve the highest praise for their courage and dedication. While the rest of the world was going to bed after a long Christmas day, our officers were laying their lives on the line for hours in the bitter cold.”

